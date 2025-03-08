DJ Akademiks Blasts Journalist For Suggesting Many Drake Fans Have “Outgrown” His Music

BY Caroline Fisher 1306 Views
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, music journalist Sowmya Krishnamurthy shared her thoughts on Drake and PartyNextDoor's album, "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U."

It's no secret that DJ Akademiks is one of Drake's most vocal supporters, and recently, he came to the Toronto performer's defense amid criticism. Earlier this week, music journalist Sowmya Krishnamurthy shared her thoughts on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U and why many listeners have "outgrown" the rapper's music. This sparked a response from Ak, who argued that Drizzy is simply adapting.

"I understand y'all old scallywags who are unhappy because Drake is not gonna make music for a 40-year-old," he said. "I'm sorry, his music is just not that. His music won't be for the 40-year-old chick who's going through menopause, like that's just not for you. You get what I'm saying? No one age-shames a woman more than a woman who is beyond the age that men are looking towards." He went on to insult Krishnamurthy, telling her that Drake "don't want an old b*tch like you" and more.

DJ Akademiks & Drake

DJ Akademiks' take has earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some agree that Drake playing to a younger crowd works to his advantage, others think Krishnamurthy has a point, and are clowning the internet personality for defending the artist from valid criticism. "N***a is 40 years old making music for the 25 and under crowd is not something you defend," one X user says. "This is why Drake has dominated for the past 15 years because he understood early on in his career that the youth dictates what's popular in music," someone else claims.

This is far from the first time Akademiks has come to Drake's defense, however. At the end of February, Drake postponed the remainder of his "Anita Max Win" tour. This prompted rumors that he was struggling to sell tickets, which Akademiks swiftly shut down. According to him, the tour was postponed due to a simple scheduling issue. "Apparently, there were some venue issues that would have had Drake just sitting in Australia for like two weeks," he said. "It didn't make sense to have his production team over there for two weeks."

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
