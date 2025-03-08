DJ Akademiks Blasts Journalist For Suggesting Many Drake Fans Have “Outgrown” His Music

It's no secret that DJ Akademiks is one of Drake's most vocal supporters, and recently, he came to the Toronto performer's defense amid criticism. Earlier this week, music journalist Sowmya Krishnamurthy shared her thoughts on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U and why many listeners have "outgrown" the rapper's music. This sparked a response from Ak, who argued that Drizzy is simply adapting.

"I understand y'all old scallywags who are unhappy because Drake is not gonna make music for a 40-year-old," he said. "I'm sorry, his music is just not that. His music won't be for the 40-year-old chick who's going through menopause, like that's just not for you. You get what I'm saying? No one age-shames a woman more than a woman who is beyond the age that men are looking towards." He went on to insult Krishnamurthy, telling her that Drake "don't want an old b*tch like you" and more.

DJ Akademiks & Drake

DJ Akademiks' take has earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some agree that Drake playing to a younger crowd works to his advantage, others think Krishnamurthy has a point, and are clowning the internet personality for defending the artist from valid criticism. "N***a is 40 years old making music for the 25 and under crowd is not something you defend," one X user says. "This is why Drake has dominated for the past 15 years because he understood early on in his career that the youth dictates what's popular in music," someone else claims.