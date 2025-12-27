Chase B Showcases Ultra-Rare Virgil Abloh x Nike And Fragment x Union Jordans

BY Ben Atkinson 122 Views
D'usse Friday Hosted By Latto
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 8: DJ Chase B attends D'usse Friday Hosted by Latto at Pasha Restaurant and Bar on August 8, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Chase B showcases two ultra-rare sneakers, including a Virgil Abloh Archive Nike Air Force 1 and a Fragment x Union Air Jordan 1.

Two extremely rare pairs just surfaced, and this time they were showcased by Chase B, Travis Scott’s longtime DJ and close collaborator. Both sneakers sit at the intersection of Nike history, collaboration culture, and pure scarcity.

The first is the Virgil Abloh Archive x Nike Air Force 1 “Pine Green,” a pair that feels closer to a museum piece than a retail release. The deep green leather upper carries Virgil’s signature deconstructed language, complete with exposed stitching, oversized Swooshes, and archive-style tagging that immediately signals its one-off status.

Alongside it is the Fragment x Union Los Angeles x Air Jordan 1 High “Sport Royal,” another heavyweight collaboration that doesn’t rely on loud branding. The black and blue leather base reflects Fragment’s clean, restrained approach, while Union's construction details add texture and depth.

Visible stitching, layered panels, and subtle mismatches give the shoe a worn-in, handcrafted feel that separates it from standard Jordan 1 releases. What makes this moment special is seeing Chase B highlight two very different expressions of collaboration.

One leans into experimental design and archival storytelling, while the other refines classic Jordan DNA through thoughtful execution. Seeing them together reinforces how powerful collaboration can be when it’s driven by vision, not hype.

Chase B's Sneaker Haul

The green Air Force 1 features smooth leather panels with bold stitching and a large metallic Swoosh on the side. A zip-tie tag hangs from the laces, reinforcing its archival feel. The black midsole grounds the vibrant upper nicely.

The Jordan 1 beside it uses black and royal blue leather with visible stitching throughout. The layered construction gives it a worn, handcrafted look. Cream-colored edges soften the contrast between panels.

Fragment branding stays subtle, letting the materials speak. Both pairs look premium and intentional. Nothing feels accidental. The designs balance restraint and detail perfectly. They feel personal, not commercial.

Each sneaker tells a different story, but both feel deeply connected to collaboration culture.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
