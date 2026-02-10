In recent days, Tennessee-born rapper iHeartMemphis has been exhibiting some concerning behavior and posting it on social media for the world to see. In a clip shared by FearBuck on Twitter/X, for example, he's seen going off as authorities try to talk to him about what's going on. He shouted that he's "not Kanye," not going to hurt himself, and doesn't need any medical help. The mother of his child, Coco Bliss, appeared to get emotional as he screamed at her to leave him alone.

For now, it remains unclear what prompted him to act this way or if anything like this has happened before. It's also unconfirmed whether or not he has any known mental health issues.

Read More: Derrick Groves Blames NBA YoungBoy Song For His Arrest

Who Is iHeartMemphis?

This morning (February 10), the situation escalated when iHeartMemphis was taken into custody after barricading himself inside his house in Plantation for roughly 11 hours, per WSVN. He livestreamed the ordeal on Instagram, meaning thousands of fans were tuned in to see how it would end.

Fortunately, it looks like authorities were able to get him out of the home safely. No injuries have been reported. According to police, he was charged with allegedly making "written or electronic threats" and resisting arrest without violence. A dog was inside the house during the raid and was able to be "safely removed and released to a family member."

In a clip from the livestream, iHeartMemphis is seen standing with his hands up as officials force their way into the home through what appears to be a garage. “Don’t kill me, my hand’s up, my hand’s up!” he said as they made their way in. An officer in a gas mask is then seen talking to the rapper, who tells him that he is unarmed.

iHeartMemphis is best known for his viral song, "Hit The Quan." It came out back in 2015 as part of the #HitTheQuanChallenge on social media. The 32-year-old has collaborated with artists like Silento, Yung Joc, Soulja Boy, and more.