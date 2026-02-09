Derrick Groves Blames NBA YoungBoy Song For His Arrest

Derrick Groves, the inmate who was among 10 prisoners who escaped from a jail in New Orleans, last year, says NBA YoungBoy played a role in his arrest. Speaking about his apprehension during a recent interview from behind bars, Groves explained that he posted a video of himself and his co-defendant listening to the rapper’s track, "Contempt of Court."

"I made an Instagram video, me and my co-defendant, my co-defendant named Kendall Barnes. On that same night, we made a video, we rapping this song. The song is called, 'Contempt of Court,' featuring MoneyBagg Yo and NBA YoungBoy," he explained. From there, he referenced the line, "They spoke on my name, two n****s I had to kill."

He continued: "We post that video and his family members sent that video to the feds. They told the feds, 'Look at these dudes bragging on what just happened.'"

Derrick Groves' Arrest

Groves fled jail, last May, after being found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. The charges stemmed from a shooting at a Mardi Gras celebration in 2018.

Police finally brought him back into custody in October, nearly 5 months after the breakout. "Groves’ escape represented a serious breach of public safety and a historic failure of custodial security. His capture brings long-awaited calm to victims, their families, the witnesses who testified, the assistant district attorneys who prosecuted him and the people of New Orleans who were rightly concerned that a convicted violent offender had escaped so easily and evaded justice for so long," District Attorney Jason Williams said at the time, as caught by Fox 8.

In December, Groves ended up receiving two life sentences and 100 years in state prison. The judge argued during his sentencing that he showed no remorse for the killings and, in turn, New Orleans would be safer with him behind bars.