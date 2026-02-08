NBA YoungBoy Snaps On Fan Who Says Future Could Beat Him Hit-For-Hit

After overcoming legal trouble, selling out his comeback tour, and continuing to drop resonant material, NBA YoungBoy must feel like he's on top of the world. Understandably so. He took to Twitter recently to issue a challenge to other folks' favorite artists, which roped in legendary names like Kanye West (accidentally, apparently) and, more consequentially, Future.

For those unaware, the Baton Rouge rapper recently tweeted the following on Sunday (February 8): "Tell yo favorite let’s go 15 songs each loser never rap again." He replied "Mhmm try it cmon on" to one fan who said "S**t ye," who apparently didn't mean to refer to Ye but rather forgot the "A" at the end of "yea." Plus, YB's answer was pretty vague, so fans didn't make much of this.

A much more curious interaction, though, happened when a fan replied with this: "If it’s no features only person that stands a chance is Future." "You smoke more dope than me," YoungBoy Never Broke Again clapped back.

Whether or not he meant to challenge both Pluto and Kanye here, his responses leave a lot of vague room open to interpretation. NBA YoungBoy and Kanye West recently worked together, whereas he and the Atlanta artist haven't connected in a long time.

This led to a lot of debate in YB's replies on Twitter as well as a lot of other proposals and discussions. Maybe this will actually result in some sort of Verzuz-esque setting for this, although we doubt the consequences would be as extreme as permanently hanging up the mic.

NBA YoungBoy's Nicki Minaj Tweet

Elsewhere, this wasn't NBA YoungBoy's only odd Twitter message as of late. He also had a curious tweet for Nicki Minaj, which some fans took as romantic despite both of them being married. "@NICKIMINAJ this yo li n***a, idk what’s going on but I love you and I need you," he wrote on Saturday evening (February 7).