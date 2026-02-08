NBA YoungBoy Snaps On Fan Who Says Future Could Beat Him Hit-For-Hit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA YoungBoy Snaps On Fan Says Future Could Beat Him Hit For Hit
Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artist Future attends game three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
It's been a long time since Future and NBA YoungBoy have crossed over, but YB's recent challenge might lead to some new developments.

After overcoming legal trouble, selling out his comeback tour, and continuing to drop resonant material, NBA YoungBoy must feel like he's on top of the world. Understandably so. He took to Twitter recently to issue a challenge to other folks' favorite artists, which roped in legendary names like Kanye West (accidentally, apparently) and, more consequentially, Future.

For those unaware, the Baton Rouge rapper recently tweeted the following on Sunday (February 8): "Tell yo favorite let’s go 15 songs each loser never rap again." He replied "Mhmm try it cmon on" to one fan who said "S**t ye," who apparently didn't mean to refer to Ye but rather forgot the "A" at the end of "yea." Plus, YB's answer was pretty vague, so fans didn't make much of this.

A much more curious interaction, though, happened when a fan replied with this: "If it’s no features only person that stands a chance is Future." "You smoke more dope than me," YoungBoy Never Broke Again clapped back.

Whether or not he meant to challenge both Pluto and Kanye here, his responses leave a lot of vague room open to interpretation. NBA YoungBoy and Kanye West recently worked together, whereas he and the Atlanta artist haven't connected in a long time.

This led to a lot of debate in YB's replies on Twitter as well as a lot of other proposals and discussions. Maybe this will actually result in some sort of Verzuz-esque setting for this, although we doubt the consequences would be as extreme as permanently hanging up the mic.

Read More: Akademiks Was Right About J. Cole–He Can't Claim King Anymore

NBA YoungBoy's Nicki Minaj Tweet

Elsewhere, this wasn't NBA YoungBoy's only odd Twitter message as of late. He also had a curious tweet for Nicki Minaj, which some fans took as romantic despite both of them being married. "@NICKIMINAJ this yo li n***a, idk what’s going on but I love you and I need you," he wrote on Saturday evening (February 7).

Many folks raised their eyebrows at this crossover due to their shared Trump support. However, they have also collaborated in the past. In contrast to this Future reply, that is much more expected. We'll see if Pluto responds in any way or if they link up at some point in the future.

Read More: The Fractured History Of Drake & Rihanna

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA YoungBoy Posts Odd Message Love Need Nicki Minaj Music NBA YoungBoy Posts Odd Message About Loving And Needing Nicki Minaj
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
NBA YoungBoy Promises New Album Slime Cry Loading Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy Promises New Album "Slime Cry" Is Still "Loading" After Delay
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest Music NBA YoungBoy Elicits Concern After Posting Suicidal Messages And A Photo Of Chris Benoit
Comments 0