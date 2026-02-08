NBA YoungBoy Posts Odd Message About Loving And Needing Nicki Minaj

Although NBA YoungBoy and Nicki Minaj are both married, the former's recent tweet to the latter had some folks thinking that he was shooting his shot. Maybe we'll never know the intent behind the message for sure. But nevertheless, it got a lot of folks talking due to some of their shared interests, including their controversial support of United States President Donald Trump.

For those unaware, YB took to Twitter last night (Saturday, February 7) to send a message to the Trinidadian superstar. "@NICKIMINAJ this yo li n***a, idk what’s going on but I love you and I need you," he wrote out of the blue.

Maybe this is actually a romantic gesture, although that seems very unlikely. After all, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has other romantic drama to handle, and Minaj continues to show off her relationship with her husband Kenneth Petty.

On the other hand, perhaps this is some sort of collab request or a favor of some other kind. Nicki Minaj has shown NBA YoungBoy love before, so maybe this is just him returning that praise back.

Nicki Minaj & NBA YoungBoy's Trump Support

For those unaware, NBA YoungBoy and Nicki Minaj have various collaborations, such as 2023's "WTF" and 2022's "I Admit." While they haven't linked up on wax in a while, we're sure they will follow up soon.

That's because both Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy support Donald Trump. With them publicly making their support clear in recent weeks, we imagine this will only bring their fanbases and public circles closer. Sure, they might not make a whole track specifically about their political allegiances, but they might feel more compelled to work together now.

YoungBoy recently vocalized his support for Trump during an interview, whereas Nicki has attended events with the politician in recent weeks. Her turn has been much more explicit, combative, and involved, although we wouldn't put it past YB to maybe make a public appearance of his own soon.