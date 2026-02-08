NBA YoungBoy Posts Odd Message About Loving And Needing Nicki Minaj

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
NBA YoungBoy Posts Odd Message Love Need Nicki Minaj
DALLAS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 1: NBA YoungBoy performs as he kicks off opening night of his MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy have plenty in common, whether it's their various collaborations or their support of Donald Trump.

Although NBA YoungBoy and Nicki Minaj are both married, the former's recent tweet to the latter had some folks thinking that he was shooting his shot. Maybe we'll never know the intent behind the message for sure. But nevertheless, it got a lot of folks talking due to some of their shared interests, including their controversial support of United States President Donald Trump.

For those unaware, YB took to Twitter last night (Saturday, February 7) to send a message to the Trinidadian superstar. "@NICKIMINAJ this yo li n***a, idk what’s going on but I love you and I need you," he wrote out of the blue.

Maybe this is actually a romantic gesture, although that seems very unlikely. After all, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has other romantic drama to handle, and Minaj continues to show off her relationship with her husband Kenneth Petty.

On the other hand, perhaps this is some sort of collab request or a favor of some other kind. Nicki Minaj has shown NBA YoungBoy love before, so maybe this is just him returning that praise back.

Nicki Minaj & NBA YoungBoy's Trump Support

For those unaware, NBA YoungBoy and Nicki Minaj have various collaborations, such as 2023's "WTF" and 2022's "I Admit." While they haven't linked up on wax in a while, we're sure they will follow up soon.

That's because both Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy support Donald Trump. With them publicly making their support clear in recent weeks, we imagine this will only bring their fanbases and public circles closer. Sure, they might not make a whole track specifically about their political allegiances, but they might feel more compelled to work together now.

YoungBoy recently vocalized his support for Trump during an interview, whereas Nicki has attended events with the politician in recent weeks. Her turn has been much more explicit, combative, and involved, although we wouldn't put it past YB to maybe make a public appearance of his own soon.

Regardless, this is just one of their various connections as artists. So no matter what the Baton Rouge MC really meant with this tweet, they have plenty of reasons to link up again soon.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
