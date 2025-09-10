Nicki Minaj Has A Question For NBA YoungBoy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Nicki Minaj recently went live on Instagram and she discussed the power of NBA YoungBoy's fanbase, comparing them to the Barbz.

During a recent Instagram Live stream, Nicki Minaj discussed NBA YoungBoy with her audience. She asked those watching about what his appeal is. “What is it about NBA YoungBoy that was able to garner that level of hardcore, diehard, unwavering support?” she asked. “That’s without getting help from a lot of the mainstream outlets."

Despite receiving little to no radio play or support from large publications, NBA YoungBoy has rapidly become the most commercially successful rapper in his age range. He was the youngest artist to reach 100 total RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications (doing so at age 22), having sold over 110 million certified units since making his major-label debut in 2017.

She likened YoungBoy's loyal fanbase to the Barbz. “You know how my fans act with me and it feels more like a family, a camaraderie,” she said. "They don't play about me and I don't play about them." Based on YoungBoy's consistently solid sales and rapid output that only feels comparable to Gucci Mane in the 2000s, it feels as if YoungBoy's fans do not play about him either.

Minaj read out a few responses from people attempting to provide answers. “His raw personality. You can visualize anything that he’s saying and, just like you, he never gets his flowers,” read one of the responses. Another stated that YoungBoy gets more love from his fans as the public hits him with more hate, comparing it to the way the Barbz ride for their queen.

NBA YoungBoy MASA Tour

NBA YoungBoy and Nicki Minaj have done three songs together. "I Admit" and "WTF" both appeared on YoungBoy projects, while "What That Speed Bout?!" is a Mike WiLL Made-It track. The latter song has over 47 million views on its music video since releasing in November 2020.

YoungBoy is currently on his first headlining tour ever, a lengthy run in arenas around the country that kicked off on September 1. He is set to perform at the Crypto.com arena on Wednesday.

The MASA Tour received so much buzz from his fanbase that he had to add 12 more dates to properly meet demand. Maybe Minaj will pop out and perform one of the songs they have together when YoungBoy gets to the Barclays Center on September 27.

