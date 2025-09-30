Birdman Reveals Why He's Been On Tour With NBA YoungBoy

BY Cole Blake 809 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Essence Festival Of Culture
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: Bryan Birdman Williams performs during 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy will continue performing on his "Make America Slime Again Tour" through November 12, when he will wrap up in Seattle.

Birdman says he's been traveling alongside NBA YoungBoy to ensure that the 25-year-old rapper doesn't make any bad financial decisions on his first headlining tour since 2020. YoungBoy has been performing across North America on his Make America Slime Again Tour since the beginning of September.

Birdman spoke about the experience with DJ Akademiks in a video the livestreamer shared on Instagram, Tuesday. "I'm not about to let my little bro f*ck the money up," Birdman begins. "I love him... That's why I'm out here." From there, he jokes that he's been homesick, "but f*ck it."

In the comments section of the post, fans have been casting doubt on Birdman's intentions. "Birdman looking out for YB just like he did Wayne," one user wrote. Another added: "Birdman done had his hands in these YN’s pockets for generations."

Birdman has long maintained that he's played a supportive role for the artists he's worked with over the years. Appearing on the Big Facts podcast in 2021, he claimed to have given hundreds of millions of dollars to Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj. "When Universal gave me a bag, brother, I could honestly say I gave Wayne about $400 to $500 million, Drake got about $500 million, and Nicki got about $300, $400 million out of my pocket," Birdman said at the time, according to HipHopDX. "No cap. If you don’t believe [me], ask them."

Read More: Birdman Says He Wants To Make A Cash Money Documentary With DJ Akademiks

NBA YoungBoy "Make America Slime Again Tour"

As for NBA YoungBoy's Make America Slime Again Tour, he'll be continuing to perform through November, when he wraps up with a show in Seattle, Washington. Overall, the tour features 45 shows. DeeBaby, K3, Lil Dump, NoCap, Offset, and Toosii have been performing as supporting acts.

The tour is in promotion of YoungBoy's eighth studio album, MASA, which he dropped back in July. The project features collaborations with Playboi Carti and Mellow Rackz. In tune with his characteristically prolific output, YoungBoy has already followed up the album with the mixtape, DeShawn.

Read More: Birdman Claims Cash Money Gave $2 Billion To Drake, Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj's Careers

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Birdman Cash Money 2 Billion Drake Lil Wayne Nicki Minaj Hip Hop News Music Birdman Claims Cash Money Gave $2 Billion To Drake, Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj's Careers 7.7K
Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images Music Birdman Says He Gave Lil Wayne $500 Million, Drake $500 Million, & Nicki Minaj $400 Million 269.1K
Lil Wayne's "Funeral" Album Release Party Music Birdman Says He Wants To Make A Cash Money Documentary With DJ Akademiks 1456
Matt Winkelmeyer, Paras Griffin/Getty Images Music Birdman Says NBA YoungBoy Will Be The Biggest Rapper, Drake Will Be The Richest 32.2K
Comments 0