Birdman Reveals Why He's Been On Tour With NBA YoungBoy

Birdman says he's been traveling alongside NBA YoungBoy to ensure that the 25-year-old rapper doesn't make any bad financial decisions on his first headlining tour since 2020. YoungBoy has been performing across North America on his Make America Slime Again Tour since the beginning of September.

Birdman spoke about the experience with DJ Akademiks in a video the livestreamer shared on Instagram, Tuesday. "I'm not about to let my little bro f*ck the money up," Birdman begins. "I love him... That's why I'm out here." From there, he jokes that he's been homesick, "but f*ck it."

In the comments section of the post, fans have been casting doubt on Birdman's intentions. "Birdman looking out for YB just like he did Wayne," one user wrote. Another added: "Birdman done had his hands in these YN’s pockets for generations."

Birdman has long maintained that he's played a supportive role for the artists he's worked with over the years. Appearing on the Big Facts podcast in 2021, he claimed to have given hundreds of millions of dollars to Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj. "When Universal gave me a bag, brother, I could honestly say I gave Wayne about $400 to $500 million, Drake got about $500 million, and Nicki got about $300, $400 million out of my pocket," Birdman said at the time, according to HipHopDX. "No cap. If you don’t believe [me], ask them."

NBA YoungBoy "Make America Slime Again Tour"

As for NBA YoungBoy's Make America Slime Again Tour, he'll be continuing to perform through November, when he wraps up with a show in Seattle, Washington. Overall, the tour features 45 shows. DeeBaby, K3, Lil Dump, NoCap, Offset, and Toosii have been performing as supporting acts.