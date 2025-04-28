Birdman Claims Cash Money Gave $2 Billion To Drake, Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj's Careers

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Birdman Cash Money 2 Billion Drake Lil Wayne Nicki Minaj Hip Hop News
June 3, 2010; New York, NY, USA; Bryan "Birdman" Williams attends the 2010 Vh1 Hip Hop Honors at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Demis Maryannakis/Sipa Press via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Birdman's larger Cash Money imprint held Young Money, on which Lil Wayne led Drake and Nicki Minaj to massive success.

Birdman has been having a pretty reminiscent year so far when it comes to Cash Money reunions, taking back to the stage with the Hot Boys. On the latest episode of Cannon's Class with Nick Cannon, he reflected on the massive success of his label and its offshoot, Young Money.

For those somehow unaware, Young Money was under the leadership of Lil Wayne, and introduced Drake and Nicki Minaj to the world. At around the 55-minute mark of the Cannon conversation below, Baby alleged that he gave them a staggering total amount.

However, it's a bit unclear if he's referring to their budget or the profits they made. Either way, it's a load of cash. Makes sense, doesn't it?

"Two billion dollars between Drake, Nicki, and Wayne," Birdman claimed to Nick Cannon, per Complex. "Two plus billion dollars. Hundreds of millions of dollars, guaranteed."

Read More: Toni Braxton & Birdman Got Married In 2024 But Filed For Divorce Weeks Later

When Did Young Money End?

Back in 2021, he made similar comments on the Big Facts podcast. The New Orleans legend recalled how much he gave these artists when they signed to Cash Money under his Universal Records deal.

"When Universal gave me a bag, brother, I could honestly say I gave Wayne about $400 to $500 million, Drake got about $500 million, and Nicki got about $300, $400 million out of my pocket," Birdman said of Young Money, according to HipHopDX. "No cap. If you don’t believe [me], ask them."

However, nothing lasts forever. By the time 2018 rolled around, all three of these artists released their last albums under the Cash Money umbrella. Weezy was able to continue Young Money as a Republic imprint, and they all obviously found more success afterwards.

These days, Birdman boasts connection to other artists, such as his brother "Gangsta" Williams' recent claim about NBA YoungBoy during YB's recent prison stint. So the grind isn't over; it just looks different.

Meanwhile, we will see what else Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne have in store for the future. Fans would love to see them link up again for a track, and they will keep their fingers crossed until their last days. Or until they inevitably celebrate their legacy like Birdman is celebrating his.

Read More: Young Money Forever: Drake Shouts Out Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj During "Anita Max Win" Tour

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images Music Birdman Says He Gave Lil Wayne $500 Million, Drake $500 Million, & Nicki Minaj $400 Million 268.6K
Hot 97 Summer Jam 2014 Music Birdman Believes A Drake, Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne Show Would Net Them $20 Million 4.6K
Rick Kern/Getty Images Music Lil Wayne Reportedly Petitions To Dissolve Young Money Records 41.9K
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Original Content 5 Things We've Learned From Lil Wayne & Birdman's Beef 51.3K