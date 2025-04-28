Birdman Claims Cash Money Gave $2 Billion To Drake, Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj's Careers

Birdman has been having a pretty reminiscent year so far when it comes to Cash Money reunions, taking back to the stage with the Hot Boys. On the latest episode of Cannon's Class with Nick Cannon, he reflected on the massive success of his label and its offshoot, Young Money.

For those somehow unaware, Young Money was under the leadership of Lil Wayne, and introduced Drake and Nicki Minaj to the world. At around the 55-minute mark of the Cannon conversation below, Baby alleged that he gave them a staggering total amount.

However, it's a bit unclear if he's referring to their budget or the profits they made. Either way, it's a load of cash. Makes sense, doesn't it?

When Did Young Money End?

Back in 2021, he made similar comments on the Big Facts podcast. The New Orleans legend recalled how much he gave these artists when they signed to Cash Money under his Universal Records deal.

"When Universal gave me a bag, brother, I could honestly say I gave Wayne about $400 to $500 million, Drake got about $500 million, and Nicki got about $300, $400 million out of my pocket," Birdman said of Young Money, according to HipHopDX. "No cap. If you don’t believe [me], ask them."

However, nothing lasts forever. By the time 2018 rolled around, all three of these artists released their last albums under the Cash Money umbrella. Weezy was able to continue Young Money as a Republic imprint, and they all obviously found more success afterwards.

These days, Birdman boasts connection to other artists, such as his brother "Gangsta" Williams' recent claim about NBA YoungBoy during YB's recent prison stint. So the grind isn't over; it just looks different.