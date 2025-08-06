Birdman Says He Wants To Make A Cash Money Documentary With DJ Akademiks

Lil Wayne's "Funeral" Album Release Party
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Birdman and Lil Waune attend Lil Wayne's "Funeral" album release party on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Young Money/Republic Records)
Birdman and his brother, Ronald "Slim" Williams, launched the now-iconic label, Cash Money Records. back in 1991.

Birdman says that he wants to film a documentary about Cash Money Records, but will only do it with DJ Akademiks. He discussed the idea with Ak during a recent live stream. Clips of the conversation have been circulating on social media in the time since.

"We gotta do it like it's a whole documentary. We can't just do a sit-down interview," Akademiks told Birdman over the phone, as caught by The Jasmine Brand. The music industry mogul responded: "I want you to capture a moment. We can do it like a documentary. I don't want to do the normal interview sh*t. That's a good idea. It's way bigger than that... I can't do it with nobody but you Ak."

Fans have been having mixed reactions to the idea on social media. "Since he doesn't know how far back Birdman been effing over artists before making it nationally, he fits what Birdman wants to be portrayed," one user commented on Instagram. Another fan wrote: "Cash money should do a documentary but find someone other than Akademiks."

Birdman launched Cash Money Records back in 1991 alongside his brother, Ronald "Slim" Williams. It initially achieved relevancy through the signing of artists like Lil Wayne, Juvenile, B.G., and Hot Boys. In the late 2000s, the company continued to find success through inking deals with Drake and Nicki Minaj.

Read More: Birdman Claims Cash Money Gave $2 Billion To Drake, Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj's Careers

Birdman Cash Money

Birdman recently made headlines for claiming that Cash Money helped supply Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj with $2 billion. He discussed the label during an interview on Cannon's Class with Nick Cannon. "Two billion dollars between Drake, Nicki, and Wayne," Birdman said, as caught by Complex. "Two plus billion dollars. Hundreds of millions of dollars, guaranteed."

In other news, Birdman recently joined up with The Hot Boys for a reunion tour, earlier this year. It came after the group first got together again at Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans in November 2024.

Read More: Pusha T Disses Birdman And Drake Again On New Song “Damage Control” With Wale

