Pusha T Disses Birdman And Drake Again On New Song “Damage Control” With Wale

NBA star Anthony Edwards is curating the second Culture Jam compilation album to be released under the brand. The first one, which released in 2021, was helmed by future Hall of Famer Kawhi Leonard. Edwards has brought in some of his favorite rappers, including his brother, who goes by the rap name bdifferent. He also included Pusha T and Wale, both of whom appear on the track “Damage Control.”

The Don Cannon-produced track hits pretty hard, but of course, Pusha T’s verse raised eyebrows. He had some bars for Birdman on this new track. But, he may have also referenced Drake with a couple of lines.

”The realest Birdman, I just cock-a-doodle-doo / doorstep, doorstep, I get it right through / money talk, money talk, the wrist is light blue / Sugarhill sweet, s**t is feeling type 2 / bruised egos, man, you n****s might sue / New Jack Ninos telling on the crew,” Pusha T said in his verse.

Pusha T Drake Beef

Of course, Pusha T and Birdman’s beef goes back decades. It eventually spun off into Pusha T having beef with Drake, which culminated in the release of “The Story of Adidon.” The track is widely regarded as one of the greatest disses in hip-hop history.

The line about people suing seems to be targeted at Drake, who has been embroiled in a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group for much of 2025. Name-dropping Birdman directly was also clearly intentional, and Push calling himself the “realest Birdman” feels like the Virginia MC poking at one of his biggest hip-hop enemies.