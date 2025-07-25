Pusha T Disses Birdman And Drake Again On New Song “Damage Control” With Wale

BY Devin Morton 1455 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
pusha-t-disses-birdman-again-hip-hop-news
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: Pusha T of Clipse performs during Clipse "Let God Sort Em Out" Album Listening Session on July 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Pusha T has some more words for multiple longtime foes on a new track with Wale, and unsurprisingly, it turned heads.

NBA star Anthony Edwards is curating the second Culture Jam compilation album to be released under the brand. The first one, which released in 2021, was helmed by future Hall of Famer Kawhi Leonard. Edwards has brought in some of his favorite rappers, including his brother, who goes by the rap name bdifferent. He also included Pusha T and Wale, both of whom appear on the track “Damage Control.”

The Don Cannon-produced track hits pretty hard, but of course, Pusha T’s verse raised eyebrows. He had some bars for Birdman on this new track. But, he may have also referenced Drake with a couple of lines.

The realest Birdman, I just cock-a-doodle-doo / doorstep, doorstep, I get it right through / money talk, money talk, the wrist is light blue / Sugarhill sweet, s**t is feeling type 2 / bruised egos, man, you n****s might sue / New Jack Ninos telling on the crew,” Pusha T said in his verse.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Sees What The Algorithm Did To Joy In Hip Hop

Pusha T Drake Beef

Of course, Pusha T and Birdman’s beef goes back decades. It eventually spun off into Pusha T having beef with Drake, which culminated in the release of “The Story of Adidon.” The track is widely regarded as one of the greatest disses in hip-hop history.

The line about people suing seems to be targeted at Drake, who has been embroiled in a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group for much of 2025. Name-dropping Birdman directly was also clearly intentional, and Push calling himself the “realest Birdman” feels like the Virginia MC poking at one of his biggest hip-hop enemies.

Elsewhere, Pusha T has enjoyed an excellent 2025. The first Clipse album since 2009 has been a hugely successful release. He and Malice will embark on a tour to support Let God Sort Em Out in the fall. It will be interesting to see if anyone responds to Push’s latest shots, or if the feud will continue to remain mostly dormant.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 69.5K
2018 Astroworld Festival Original Content Lil Wayne Beefs: Biggest Feuds Of His Career 14.4K
pusha-t-reviews-new-drake-single-hip-hop-news Pop Culture Pusha T Issues Harsh Review Of Drake's "What Did I Miss?" In New Interview 8.1K
pusha t Music Pusha T Condemns Drake For Suing UMG Over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" 2.8K
Comments 0