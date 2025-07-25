Culture Jam Recruits Wale & Pusha T For Lead Single "Damage Control"

Culture Jam was founded in 2021 with the help of NBA's Kawhi Leonard. The label has dropped one EP, but a compilation tape is coming next.

After Culture Jam's hot start back in 2021 (its first year being an entity), the Kawhi Leonard-assisted venture did slow down production a bit. From 2022 to 2023, only one single was released in that time frame. That would be "OK" featuring Bramsito and Frenna.

But in the last year and with a new NBA star in the fold in Anthony Edwards, things have gotten back on track. In the near future, the Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard and Culture Jam will be dropping a new compilation tape. It's unclear if it will be a bigger project compared to the self-titled first volume.

What we do have available is the title it which will be Culture Jam Presents: Legend In My Hood.

Regardless, though, this revival is great for the promising brand. It's really exciting too considering which artists are going to be onboard for the next project. This weekend, Culture Jam has put out "Damage Control" which features two iconic veterans in Wale and Pusha T.

Also making this a cool collab is that these DMV rappers have never worked together. But even with that fact, they sound great together back-to-back. There's not a theme to "Damage Control," but King Push and Wale both bring tons of slick bars and one liners to the table.

There's is one lyric that may catch some y'all's attention from the Clipse MC. "Bruised egos, all you n****s might sue," he says. Given his beef with Drake and the UMG lawsuit over "Not Like Us," the timing certainly makes you wonder if this was his intent.

Overall, it's a fun track from Culture Jam and one that should hype fans up for Legend In My Hood.

Culture Jam, Wale, & Pusha T "Damage Control"

