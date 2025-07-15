Drake Submits Massive Witness List For His UMG Lawsuit Featuring Several High-Profile Names

BY Cole Blake 494 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Three
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs during day three of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage for ABA)
Drake is taking legal action against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us."

Drake's legal team has listed 63 potential witnesses in its “initial disclosure” filing regarding the rapper's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group. The case centers around an allegation that the company plotted to artificially boost the success of Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us," in which he called Drake a “certified pedophile.” They submitted the lengthy witness list on June 2, although it wasn't made public until July 14, according to Billboard.

While many of the witnesses are UMG employees, there are several high-profile names as well. For one, Drake alleges UMG CEO Sir Lucian Grainge is a source of information about “all causes of action” regarding the company. Additionally, former Top Dawg Entertainment president Dave Free and Lamar's manager, Anthony Saleh, both make the list. Notably, Lamar himself is absent.

Drake also asks Amazon Music, Apple, Deezer, SoundCloud, Spotify, and TIDAL to share details about UMG’s “promotion and licensing of the defamatory material” and alleged “use of covert tactics to promote the defamatory material.” TikTok, Twitch, YouTube and Instagram are named as well as the NFL, Fox and Roc Nation for their involvement in the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

As for UMG's potential witness list, it's considerably shorter, featuring just nine names. Both Drake and Kendrick Lamar are among them. “Lamar is likely to have discoverable information concerning the creation of the recording, image, and video, and the distribution and promotion of the recording and video,” UMG’s lawyers write.

Read More: Drake Updates UMG Lawsuit Claiming Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Was An Attempt To “Assassinate” His Character

Drake "Iceman" Album

The update on Drake's UMG lawsuit comes as he continues to work on his next studio album, Iceman. He dropped the first single from the project, “What Did I Miss?,” back on July 4th. It will mark his first solo album since his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar in 2024 and since 2023's For All the Dogs.

Despite beginning to promote the project, he still hasn't provided an official release date. He has only said it's "coming soon" and confirmed it'll drop before the end of 2025.

Read More: UMG Hits Drake With An Ominous Warning After His Lawsuit Amendment Over Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Performance

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
drake lawsuit against umg Music Drake's Federal Lawsuit Against UMG: The Biggest Takeaways 3.2K
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake Issued A Statement Targeted At UMG Before Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Show 10.7K
Aubrey &amp; The Three Amigos Tour - Chicago, Illinois Music Drake Allowed To Seek Access To Kendrick Lamar's Record Deal In UMG Lawsuit 4.8K
DJ Akademiks Drake Defamation Lawsuit UMG Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Breaks Down Drake's Amended Defamation Lawsuit Against UMG 983
Comments 1