Drake's legal battle with Universal Music Group (UMG) continues. According to court documents, he's now going after Kojo Menne Asamoah. The Toronto artist accuses Asamoah of playing a major role in allegedly artificially inflating the success of Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us."

Reportedly, Drake's team has already spent roughly $75K trying to serve him a subpoena. They believe he allegedly coordinated secret payments on behalf of UMG executive Ramon Alvarez-Smikle.

Per Kurrco, they've previously tried over a dozen times, and even enlisted the help of two private investigation firms. So far, they've been unsuccessful, despite searching various addresses in both California and Maryland. This has prompted them to ask the court to authorize alternative service via mail, email, and door posting. At the time of writing, the court has not yet ruled on the request.

Who Is Kojo Menne Asamoah?

For now, it's unclear exactly who Asamoah is. He's speculated, however, to be someone who works in digital marketing or in the music industry. The lawsuit alleges that he's "in possession of relevant documents and information for the Violation of New York General Business Law." Reportedly, the law has been cited in Drake's lawsuit. It "centers around deceptive business practices allegedly used by UMG and UMG employees for the promotion of Kendrick Lamar’s 'Not Like Us.'"

News of Drake's latest legal move comes shortly after it was reported that he submitted a lengthy witness list. Per Billboard, the list is also jam-packed with high-profile names. This includes UMG CEO Sir Lucian Grainge, former TDE president Dave Free, Interscope CEO John Janick, Republic co-founders Avery Lipman and Monte Lipman, and more.