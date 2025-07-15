Drake Allegedly Hired Two Private Investigators To Subpoena Kojo Menne Asamoah In UMG Lawsuit

BY Caroline Fisher 680 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Kojo Menne Asamoah Hip Hop News
Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake's legal team alleges that Kojo Menne Asamoah helped artificially inflate the success of Kendrick Lamar's hit, "Not Like Us."

Drake's legal battle with Universal Music Group (UMG) continues. According to court documents, he's now going after Kojo Menne Asamoah. The Toronto artist accuses Asamoah of playing a major role in allegedly artificially inflating the success of Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us."

Reportedly, Drake's team has already spent roughly $75K trying to serve him a subpoena. They believe he allegedly coordinated secret payments on behalf of UMG executive Ramon Alvarez-Smikle.

Per Kurrco, they've previously tried over a dozen times, and even enlisted the help of two private investigation firms. So far, they've been unsuccessful, despite searching various addresses in both California and Maryland. This has prompted them to ask the court to authorize alternative service via mail, email, and door posting. At the time of writing, the court has not yet ruled on the request.

Read More: Drake Fires Subliminal Shot At Alex Warren For Blocking "What Did I Miss?" From Going No. 1

Who Is Kojo Menne Asamoah?

For now, it's unclear exactly who Asamoah is. He's speculated, however, to be someone who works in digital marketing or in the music industry. The lawsuit alleges that he's "in possession of relevant documents and information for the Violation of New York General Business Law." Reportedly, the law has been cited in Drake's lawsuit. It "centers around deceptive business practices allegedly used by UMG and UMG employees for the promotion of Kendrick Lamar’s 'Not Like Us.'"

News of Drake's latest legal move comes shortly after it was reported that he submitted a lengthy witness list. Per Billboard, the list is also jam-packed with high-profile names. This includes UMG CEO Sir Lucian Grainge, former TDE president Dave Free, Interscope CEO John Janick, Republic co-founders Avery Lipman and Monte Lipman, and more.

As for UMG, their witness list is just nine names long, and features both Drake and Kendrick. “Lamar is likely to have discoverable information concerning the creation of the recording, image, and video, and the distribution and promotion of the recording and video,” they allege in court documents.

Read More: Drake Submits Massive Witness List For His UMG Lawsuit Featuring Several High-Profile Names

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Three Music Drake Submits Massive Witness List For His UMG Lawsuit Featuring Several High-Profile Names 1.6K
DJ Akademiks Drake Defamation Lawsuit UMG Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Breaks Down Drake's Amended Defamation Lawsuit Against UMG 983
drake lawsuit against umg Music Drake's Federal Lawsuit Against UMG: The Biggest Takeaways 3.2K
Drake Lawyers UMG Statement Defamation Lawsuit Hip Hop News Music Drake's Lawyers Fire Back At UMG's Recent Statement On His Defamation Lawsuit 1.6K
Comments 0