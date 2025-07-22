Drake Co-Signs “F*ck Kendrick” Chants In Birmingham

It's been over a year since Kendrick Lamar and Drake went head to head in one of the most explosive lyrical battles in recent memory, and evidently, fans have not forgotten. In a new clip shared by the NFR Podcast on X, the Canadian hitmaker is seen onstage during a show in Birmingham while the audience chants "f*ck Kendrick."

After a while, Drake interrupted the chants to let the crowd know that they're on the same page. "Alright alright alright," he began. "I can't say that I don't agree." The battle itself might have come to an end, but the beef that started it appears to be going strong.

Kendrick won a whopping five Grammy awards for his hit diss track "Not Like Us" back in February. To make matters worse for Drizzy, he went on to perform the song during his Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans. It was the most-watched Halftime Show in history, surpassing Michael Jackson with over 133.5 million viewers.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

The month prior, Drake even filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group over "Not Like Us," accusing the company of artificially inflating its success. He submitted a lengthy witness list made up of 63 names last week. This includes UMG CEO Sir Lucian Grainge, former Top Dawg Entertainment president Dave Free, Kendrick's manager Anthony Saleh, and more.

Last week, it was also reported that Drake is now going after a man named Kojo Menne Asamoah, who he believes allegedly coordinated secret payments on behalf of UMG executive Ramon Alvarez-Smikle. Reportedly, the rapper's team has spent $75K trying to serve him a subpoena at least a dozen times, even enlisting the help of two private investigation firms. Despite searching various addresses in both California and Maryland, they've been unsuccessful so far.