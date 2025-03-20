Kendrick Lamar’s Full Super Bowl Halftime Show Viewership Finally Revealed

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; DJ and record producer Mustard (left) and recording artist Kendrick Lamar perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Super Bowl Halftime Show viewership numbers arrive as Kendrick Lamar is expected to be involved in the 2028 Olympics.

The NFL has released a full breakdown of the viewership numbers for Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, a month after he originally headlined the event. According to a new social media post from the league, the performance made more than 810 million impressions and reached 3.65 billion total global views. Additionally, there was ample coverage of the event on social media. It became the first video to top 100 million views on the official NFL TikTok page and reached 50 million views on YouTube in the first 72 hours.

During the show, Kendrick Lamar made all kinds of headlines for referencing his ongoing rivalry with Drake. He joked about the Toronto rapper taking legal action against Universal Music Group over the diss track, “Not Like Us,” brought Serena Williams on stage, and more. Additionally, he performed his hit song, “Luther,” with SZA, among other tracks from his album, GNX.

Kendrick Lamar 2028 Olympics

Following the success of Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the 2028 Olympics will be involving him in some capacity as well. His hometown of Los Angeles will be hosting the iconic event. Casey Wasserman, organizing committee chairman for the International Olympic Committee, told the Associated Press in a recent interview: "He [Kendrick Lamar] is truly an L.A. icon, so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way."

In other news, Kendrick Lamar is gearing up to go on the road with his frequent collaborator, SZA, for their co-headlining Grand National tour. He’ll be performing tracks off of his latest album, GNX, over the course of 39 shows in North America and Europe. The run of concerts will kick off on April 19 in Minneapolis, Minnesota before concluding on August 9, 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden.

