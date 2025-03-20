2028 Olympics Chairman Says There’s A Good Chance Kendrick Lamar Will Be Involved

It's no secret that it's been a wildly successful few months for Kendrick Lamar. In February, the hitmaker won a staggering five Grammy awards for his Drake diss track, "Not Like Us." Just a few days later, he performed part of the song during his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. According to the the 2028 LA Olympics organizing committee chairman, Casey Wasserman, he may have another big sporting event performance in his future too.

During a recent chat with the Associated Press, Wasserman discussed what's to come as the group plans for the 2028 Summer Games. He revealed that there's a good chance the Compton rapper will be making an appearance at some point. "Fortunately in my day job I represent Kendrick Lamar," he explained. "He is truly an L.A. icon, so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way."

Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Tour

He didn't share any more details than that, but supporters are excited nonetheless. News of Kendrick's potential involvement in the 2028 LA Olympics comes only a couple of weeks before he and SZA are set to kick off their "Grand National" tour. They'll begin the tour on April 19 with a show in Minneapolis. They'll then move on to cities like Houston, Seattle, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more. The North American leg of the tour will conclude in June, and the international leg begins in July.