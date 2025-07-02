Kendrick Lamar Shatters Two More Major Records Thanks To “GNX” And “Luther”

Kendrick Lamar's got a lot going for him these days, from his chart-topping album "GNX" to his massively successful tour with SZA.

It goes without saying that it's been a huge year for Kendrick Lamar. In February, the Compton hitmaker took home an impressive five Grammys at the 2025 awards ceremony. This, of course, was all thanks to his hit Drake diss track "Not Like Us." Just a few days later, he performed at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans.

This is far from all Kendrick has accomplished in 2025 so far, however. Last November, he unleashed his sixth studio album GNX by surprise. It's been a massive success, and continues to take up space in the charts over seven months after its release.

It even recently broke a new record, becoming the longest-running No. 1 in the history of Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart. One fan favorite track on the album, "luther" featuring SZA, is also now the longest-running No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart.

Kendrick Lamar "Grand National" Tour
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Halftime Show Press Conference
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar poses for a photo after a press conference for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Media Center. Bill Streicher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Obviously, he and the songstress are a creative match made in heaven. They've certainly made the most of their chemisty too. Currently, the two of them are on their "Grand National" tour, which kicked off this April in Minneapolis.

They wrapped up the North American leg of the tour in June, and they're preparing to embark on the next leg of the tour in Europe and the U.K. They're scheduled to perform in cities like Cologne, Amsterdam, Paris, London, and more before hitting Mexico and South America in September.

Kendrick and SZA have also broken even more records thanks to the tour. Just last week, for example, it was named the highest grossing co-headlining tour of all time despite having multiple shows remaining. Reportedly, they've managed to rake in a staggering $256.4 million.

