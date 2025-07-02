It goes without saying that it's been a huge year for Kendrick Lamar. In February, the Compton hitmaker took home an impressive five Grammys at the 2025 awards ceremony. This, of course, was all thanks to his hit Drake diss track "Not Like Us." Just a few days later, he performed at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans.

This is far from all Kendrick has accomplished in 2025 so far, however. Last November, he unleashed his sixth studio album GNX by surprise. It's been a massive success, and continues to take up space in the charts over seven months after its release.

It even recently broke a new record, becoming the longest-running No. 1 in the history of Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart. One fan favorite track on the album, "luther" featuring SZA, is also now the longest-running No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart.

Kendrick Lamar "Grand National" Tour

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar poses for a photo after a press conference for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Media Center. Bill Streicher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Obviously, he and the songstress are a creative match made in heaven. They've certainly made the most of their chemisty too. Currently, the two of them are on their "Grand National" tour, which kicked off this April in Minneapolis.

They wrapped up the North American leg of the tour in June, and they're preparing to embark on the next leg of the tour in Europe and the U.K. They're scheduled to perform in cities like Cologne, Amsterdam, Paris, London, and more before hitting Mexico and South America in September.