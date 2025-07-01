Pusha T has been leading the charge when it comes to promoting the Clipse's first album in 16 years, Let God Sort Em Out. Through his pointed bars for Kanye West and Travis Scott on the teaser tracks to the eye-popping statements and revelations in interviews, the Virginia native has built tremendous hype for what should be an AOTY candidate.

But even with only a week and a half left until showtime, King Push is making one last push (pun intended) to sell potential listeners on the record. In a Spotify interview caught by NFR Podcast, the Clipse rapper revealed that Kendrick Lamar was incredibly eager to have two placements on the album. Remember, he already has one feature locked in which is for the much anticipated "Chains & Whips."

It's not totally clear how long ago this was, but in the clip below, it sounds like it was earlier in the recording process. Pusha T says that it was during a period where Lamar was "super busy." Obviously, the Compton native has been everywhere for about 12+ months. But there's a chance Pusha T could be referring to the summer in which K. Dot was in the middle of his battle with Drake.

Either way, Push's "Nosetalgia" collaborator wasn't around to hear what the Virginia duo was cooking up in the studio. However, a person in Kendrick's camp was.

When Are The Clipse Dropping Their Album?

"We let [Lamar's] folks hear the album," Pusha T said, "and he called [Lamar] and was like listen 'You need to get on this.'" After that is when the "Infrared" MC sent over a few songs which led him to get in direct contact with Kendrick.

"[Lamar] called back laughing, like 'oh man.' He was like, 'okay I got to do it. Don't worry about it... I want to do two,'" Pusha said. He then went onto say that "right place right time" and them catching Lamar "up in the moment" are what made this collab come to fruition.

Now, Pusha T didn't outright deny or confirm whether or not they let Kendrick contribute to another track. So, we will just have to wait and see what happens on July 11. But fans in the comments are already speculating/hoping that Lamar will be on "So Be It Pt. II."