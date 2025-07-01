Pusha T Says Kendrick Lamar Wanted To Be On Two Clipse Album Cuts

BY Zachary Horvath 1478 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: PalmSprings
Pusha T plays the main stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Sunday, April 14, 2019. PushaT © Thomas Hawthorne/USA Today Network via Imagn Images
Pusha T reveals how Kendrick Lamar initially got involved with Clipse's "Let God Sort Em Out" and his eagerness to be featured twice.

Pusha T has been leading the charge when it comes to promoting the Clipse's first album in 16 years, Let God Sort Em Out. Through his pointed bars for Kanye West and Travis Scott on the teaser tracks to the eye-popping statements and revelations in interviews, the Virginia native has built tremendous hype for what should be an AOTY candidate.

But even with only a week and a half left until showtime, King Push is making one last push (pun intended) to sell potential listeners on the record. In a Spotify interview caught by NFR Podcast, the Clipse rapper revealed that Kendrick Lamar was incredibly eager to have two placements on the album. Remember, he already has one feature locked in which is for the much anticipated "Chains & Whips."

It's not totally clear how long ago this was, but in the clip below, it sounds like it was earlier in the recording process. Pusha T says that it was during a period where Lamar was "super busy." Obviously, the Compton native has been everywhere for about 12+ months. But there's a chance Pusha T could be referring to the summer in which K. Dot was in the middle of his battle with Drake.

Either way, Push's "Nosetalgia" collaborator wasn't around to hear what the Virginia duo was cooking up in the studio. However, a person in Kendrick's camp was.

Read More: Teyana Taylor’s Influence On Modern Sneaker Collaborations: From Adidas To Jordans, She Reshaped The Celebrity Collab

When Are The Clipse Dropping Their Album?

"We let [Lamar's] folks hear the album," Pusha T said, "and he called [Lamar] and was like listen 'You need to get on this.'" After that is when the "Infrared" MC sent over a few songs which led him to get in direct contact with Kendrick.

"[Lamar] called back laughing, like 'oh man.' He was like, 'okay I got to do it. Don't worry about it... I want to do two,'" Pusha said. He then went onto say that "right place right time" and them catching Lamar "up in the moment" are what made this collab come to fruition.

Now, Pusha T didn't outright deny or confirm whether or not they let Kendrick contribute to another track. So, we will just have to wait and see what happens on July 11. But fans in the comments are already speculating/hoping that Lamar will be on "So Be It Pt. II."

Given the venomous energy that Pusha T brought to that track, it's not a far-fetched possibility. There is no listed feature for that track, so maybe the Clipse are making sure this potential Lamar verse doesn't leak early.

Read More: Lil Wayne & His Trump Lyrics: A Love Letter To Power

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival Music Clipse Unveil Star-Studded Tracklist For "Let God Sort Em Out" 5.5K
Pusha T New Clipse Album Groundbreaking Hip Hop News Music Pusha T Proclaims That New Clipse Album Will Be A "Groundbreaking" Experience 1.6K
Clipse Kendrick Lamar Chains Whips Snippet Hip Hop News Music Clipse & Pharrell Preview Kendrick Lamar's "Chains & Whips" Verse In New Snippet 10.2K
LeBron James Nas Clipse Hip Hop News Music LeBron James Previews Nas’ Verse On New Clipse Album 3.7K