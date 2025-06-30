Lil Wayne & His Trump Lyrics: A Love Letter To Power

It's the photo that lives in infamy. Lil Wayne’s name has long been tied to Donald Trump, first in lyrics, then in politics. As Trump propels the United States into escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, the moment has demanded more than headlines. For years, Trump claimed to be anti-war, pro-America, and unconcerned with global entanglements. Yet, he has been chastised for ICE raids, alleged racist dog whistles, travel bans, and power plays that have long been there for anyone willing to look. Now, as global stakes rise, the conversation returns to those who once aligned themselves with his image. In Hip Hop, that list includes Lil Wayne.

Wayne didn’t simply endorse Trump with a photo. He showed up smiling days before the 2020 election, offering public approval in exchange for what would become a federal pardon. For some, it was a transactional move. For others, a betrayal. Still, that moment wasn’t an isolated flash. It was a culmination. Trump had already been living in Wayne’s verses for years. Sometimes as a symbol of wealth. Sometimes as a metaphor for power. Always invoked, always unchallenged.

This wasn’t a case of politics entering Hip Hop. It was Hip Hop’s aspirational language colliding with a man who knew how to sell himself as money incarnate. Wayne, like many others, name-dropped Trump before Trump touched the White House. What makes his pattern different is how quickly the metaphor became reality. While the world protested police violence, Wayne publicly dismissed Black Lives Matter. As families were torn apart under Trump’s immigration crackdowns, Wayne spoke of him with casual ease. When the world asked artists to take a stand, he took a seat next to the president.

The verses came before the photo op. The photo op came before the pardon. And now, as Trump accelerates a global conflict he once claimed to avoid, those early references take on new weight. It’s not about decoding Wayne’s political beliefs or re-litigating the photo with Trump. What it does offer is a map of the references that built toward that image, because in Rap, words are rarely wasted. When certain names reappear, it’s worth asking what they really signify.

T.I. – "Ball" Ft. Lil Wayne (2012)

This wasn’t Wayne’s track, but he didn’t need to own it to leave a signature. “Ball,” released as a single from T.I.’s Trouble Man: Heavy Is the Head, featured Lil Wayne at his loosest with an unhinged flow, New Orleans bounce, and a verse that ricocheted off the beat. Buried in the middle of his verse, Wayne lets off: “I’ma fire my blunt like Donald Trump.” It’s a line that lands quick and messy, with no reverence and even less regard. By this point, Trump had been mythologized in rap for decades. It’s 2012. Trump’s already making noise about Obama’s birth certificate. The political storm is forming, but Wayne doesn’t flinch. He uses the name the way he’s always used it as raw material.

Lil Wayne – “Rax” (2011)

The beat is ballistic with Wayne in his mixtape groove, riding a sample‑driven track that demands flash in every bar. Midway through the roll through, he erupts with, “Get money like Donald Trump, double barrel on that pump.” Trump isn’t a façade of legacy or corporate branding in this line. He’s shorthand for accumulation itself, all cash culture. Wayne ties that image to power as “double barrel” becomes the echo of violence and ambition. It’s a flex built on utter clarity that Trump equals money, and Wayne is stacking.

Lil Wayne – “Tuxedo” Ft. Euro (2023)

Wayne drops “Came home from jail, they was tryna send me back, n*gga / I just called my n*gga Donald Trump and that was that, n*gga” deep in “Tuxedo,” a fan-fueled track that never saw an official album slot or Single’s spotlight. It’s a lyric buried in a mixtape remix that was hardly chart-driven and barely acknowledged. He doesn’t flex height or towers. Instead, he treats Trump like a confidant, a private line rather than a public figure. With that one-off invocation, Wayne rewrites Trump’s role in his world. Now, the controversial president has become a friend and not simply as aspiration.

Lil Wayne – “Life Is Good” (2020)

In “Life Is Good,” Wayne spits, “Haven’t done my taxes, f*cking with Trump," a jolting bar against a backdrop of hustler bravado. Releasing the line in 2020, the same year Wayne posed with Trump, received as part of a kitschy spectacle, adds an eerie echo. His private verse leaks into public optics. Wayne flirts with the idea of slipping on taxes while embracing Trump like a rash decision. Critics and fans weren’t dissecting the reference when No Ceilings 3 dropped, but in hindsight this “F*cking with Trump” moment floats like a ghost of pre-endorsement entanglements.

Lil Wayne - "Get Down" (2004)

On Tha Carter, Lil Wayne’s “Get Down” never charted, never got the single treatment, and never earned headline attention. Yet, it’s in that quiet tracklist space that we find one of Wayne’s earliest references to Donald Trump. “Throw my weight like Sherman Klump, I gotta hold up my estate like Donald Trump,” he raps, pairing a fictional caricature with a real-world figure synonymous with real estate dominance. At the time, Trump was not a politician but a cultural placeholder for opulence and ego.