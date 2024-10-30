Death Row Records Co-Founder Endorses Donald Trump After Getting His Help With Prison Release

Michael “Harry-O” Harris is backing the former president.

Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris endorsed Donald Trump with a passionate speech at the former president's rally in New York City on Sunday. In doing so, he thanked Trump for commuting his prison sentence in 2021. He was one of several celebrities Trump pardoned in the final hours of his presidency, including Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, and more.

“If it wasn’t for Donald Trump, I wouldn’t be standing here today,” he said. “So I wanna thank President Donald Trump for allowing me for stand here in front of you today. It’s a bigger story — gotta let you know about it! God spoke to his heart and Donald Trump signed with his heart my release after 33 years. God spoke to his heart.”

Michael Harris Jr. Speaks During Donald Trump Rally In New York

Founder of Death Row Records Michael Harris Jr. speaks during a campaign rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 27, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The endorsement comes after Trump praised Harris in a post on his Truth Social website, earlier this month. “Michael Harris (Harry O), is working hard to support and build on what my administration did for Black Americans in the first term,” Trump wrote. “Good luck to Michael and the Community First team. Working together, we will Make America Great Again for everyone!”

Michael Harris Endorses Donald Trump