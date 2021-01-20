election
- PoliticsRick Ross Questions Donald Trump Supporters: "I Just Don’t Want Nobody To Be Delusional"Rick Ross shared some political advice for fans on social media.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsPlies Slams Donald Trump On Anniversary Of Capitol RiotPlies says January 6th is "Donald Trump Day."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsKodak Black Sparks Controversy In Florida Election RaceA state senator in Florida is dealing with political backlash for honoring Kodak Black.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsJoe Biden Takes Aim At "MAGA Extremists" In Re-Election AnnouncementJoe Biden will be running for President in 2024.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsKanye West Not Running For PresidentAccording to a Daily Beast report, he "just wants to be left alone" and focus on his family and Donda Academy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsMeek Mill Meets With Jay-Z, Robert Kraft, & MoreMeek Mill celebrated Josh Shapiro's victory in Pennsylvania with Jay-Z, Robert Kraft, and more.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsJoe Biden To Run Again In 2024, If HealthyJoe Biden revealed his plans to run again, in an interview with ABC.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsDonald Trump Defends Supporters' Use Of "Hang Mike Pence" ChantsDonald Trump defended his supporters after being told they chanted "Hang Mike Pence."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsRudy Guiliani Testifies That His "Evidence" Of Election Fraud Came From FacebookRudy Guiliani says that he found some of the evidence for his voter fraud claim on Facebook.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsLeaked Kremlin Documents Detail Plan To Help Elect Donald Trump In 2016: ReportLeaked documents published by the Guardian reveal Vladimir Putin authorized an operation to help elect Donald Trump in 2016.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMore Texans Back Matthew McConaughey For Gov. Than Greg Abbot: Polls FindsA poll has found that more Texans support Matthew McConaughey for governor than Greg Abbot.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsNew Evidence Reveals Internal Conversations By Mike Pence & Others During Capitol Riot"Clear the capitol," Pence pleaded. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsDonald Trump Interested In Forming Third Party: ReportDonald Trump is reportedly planning to set up a third party for his supporters.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsKellyanne & Claudia Conway Investigated After TikTok Videos Depicting Alleged AbuseAn update from the Conway household.By hnhh
- PoliticsJoe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony: How To WatchHere's how you can watch the Inauguration of Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, which begins at 12 PM EST. By Mitch Findlay