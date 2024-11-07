Barack Obama Releases Statement On Donald Trump’s Victory In The U.S. Election

Obama breaks his silence.

Barack Obama, along with his wife and former First Lady Michelle, released a statement on the United States' presidential election on Wednesday night (November 6). The 44th president congratulated Donald Trump on his victory as the soon-to-be 47th chief executive of the nation and also offered a message to Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris. The convicted Republican candidate won the popular vote for the first time across his three campaigns for president, and his Democratic opponent spoke to voters on Wednesday. In the Obamas' statement, they emphasized their will for a peaceful transition of power and their pride in Harris and her running mate Tim Walz's campaign.

"We want to congratulate President Trump and Senator Vance on their victory," Barack Obama and his wife Michelle expressed. "This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for, given our profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a whole host of issues. But living in a democracy is about recognizing that our point of view won't always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transition of power. Michelle and I could not be prouder of Vice President Harris and Governor Walz – two extraordinary public servants who ran a remarkable campaign."

In addition, Michelle and Barack Obama thanked volunteers and staff who contributed to this election. Then, they spoke on the challenges of the United States over the past several years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuing inflation, "rapid change," and hopelessness despite hard work. Specifically, the Hawaii native and his wife explained how the U.S. suffered a lack of trust in democratic incumbents that, on a worldwide scale, also received a negative impact based on these circumstances.