Barack Obama Booed During Trump Inauguration And Social Media Is Livid

Barack Obama represents, for many, the opposite views and political stances of Donald Trump. They could not be further apart in terms of their reputations and respective legacies. Still, the fact that the former President attended Trump's inauguration was a foregone conclusion. It's customary for such a courtesy to be performed. What was not expected, though was the intense negative reaction Barack Obama got from those in the crowd. The former President wad booed by many citizens attending.

Barack Obama's attendance had more attention on it than usual, due to the fact that his wife was not with him. It was confirmed by several outlets that Michelle Obama would not be on hand for Trump's latest inauguration. Obama was seated next to fellow former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton. All three politicians earned a roar of boos upon being sighted by the crowd. None of the politicians spoke, either, it was merely their presence that drew such a harsh response. Supporters of Barack Obama, as well as the Clintons, were fuming online.

Read More: Barack Obama Reveals Which Kendrick Lamar Song Is His Favorite Of 2024

Barack Obama Was Booed Alongside The Clintons

Many felt the decision to openly boo a former President was unbecoming. "The 'booing' for Obama and Clinton are distasteful, childish, and straight disrespectful," one Twitter user explained. "If you want us to accept Trump as our President, you should show the same respect to former Presidents." Many blasted Donald Trump's supporters for lacking "decorum" when it came to the treatment of those who came and served before Trump. "The American people booing [Barack Obama] at his entrance is ridiculous," wrote another user. "Come on America, we have a chance to restore respect!"