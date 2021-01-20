inauguration
- Pop CulturePatrisse Cullors Admits To Using $6 Million BLM House For Her Son's Birthday & Biden's Inauguration PartyCullors gave an interview to the Associated Press, breaking down her side of the story.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePoet Amanda Gorman Followed Home, Called "Suspicious" By SecurityA security guard profiled the accomplished author. By hnhh
- PoliticsMarch 4 "True Inuaguration Day" Conspiracy Prompts Boost In US Capitol SecurityDue to the conspiracy theory that claims that the "true inauguration day" will take place tomorrow on March 4, Capitol security has prepared itself for possible demonstrations and attacks from far-right groups.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsKota The Friend Gets Major Career Boost From Inauguration Playlist FeatureThe Brooklyn rapper has seen his streams jump by over 90% thanks to Biden and Harris, as well as Lupita Nyong'o. By Madusa S.
- AnticsCardi B Jokes About Performing "WAP" For Joe BidenCardi B at the inauguration would have been a sight to behold.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsBernie Sanders Debuts New Inauguration Sweatshirt For Charity Following Viral SuccessThe Vermont senator is selling sweatshirts with the likeness of his viral inauguration meme on them, adding that 100% of the proceeds will go to charity.By Madusa S.
- GramJ. Cole Gives Bernie Sanders The "2014 Forest Hills Drive" TreatmentThe Bernie Sanders inauguration meme continues to be a big hit.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMacklemore Gets Clowned By Everyone For His "Trump's Over Freestyle"Social media is tearing up the "Thrift Shop" rapper for debuting his poorly-timed freestyle. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsLil Baby Fans Are Upset He Didn't Perform At The Inauguration CeremonyAnd they think he really should have!By Madusa S.
- PoliticsJohn Legend, Justin Timberlake, & More Perform At Virtual Inauguration ConcertThe inauguration celebration continued into the evening as artists came together for the online event.By Erika Marie
- MusicJennifer Lopez's "Let's Get Loud" During Inauguration Performance Draws ConfusionJenny from the Block sang "This Land is Your Land" & "America, The Beautiful," but she also took a moment to belt out a reference to her 1999 debut album.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsBiden Says Trump Left Him A "Generous Letter" As World Speculates On ContentsAmerica's new president wouldn't share what Trump wrote to him so social media users came up with their own ideas of what it said.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBernie Sanders Wears Parka With Mittens To The Inauguration & The Memes Take OffThe former presidential candidate's get-up at the inauguration today got instant meme-treatment. By Madusa S.
- SneakersKamala Harris' Nephew-In-Law Rocks Dior 1s To InaugurationThe mysterious pair of Dior 1s floating in the background during the inauguration belongs to Meena Harris' husband. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMichelle Obama's Plum Suit Steals The Show Inauguration DayThe look was designed by Black designer Sergio Hudson. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureChrissy Teigen Crowns Donald Trump "The Greatest At Being The F*cking Worst"Chrissy Teigen didn't hold back as she called the former POTUS "an absolute psychopath" in a scathing rant for his shameful tenure in the Oval Office. By Madusa S.