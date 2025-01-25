Trick Daddy Congratulates Nelly For Performance At Donald Trump Inaugural Ball Amid Backlash

Nelly has received no shortage of criticism for his decision to perform at Donald Trump's inaugural ball this month. Fortunately for the Country Grammar rapper, however, at least one person thinks he made the right move. During a recent interview on 103.5 The Beat Miami, Trick Daddy came to his defense, revealing that he would do it too for a check.
“A lot of people is upset about artists performing at the inauguration—and you know me. I have an unpopular opinion about that,” he began. “First of all, Nelly. Congratulations on that $1.5 million you got for that show. I wish they give me $1.5 million...It’s not nothing personal when it’s your business. If my worst enemy booked me to do a concert, I’m going to do that concert. If he booked me in a territory where I was beefing…I’m going to do that concert.”
Trick Daddy Comes To Nelly's Defense
Trick Daddy also compared the backlash Nelly has received to the backlash Kodak Black received back in 2023, when he jumped on 6ix9ine's song “Shaka Laka" for $1 million. “Everybody was saying, ‘Oh [6ix9ine] a rat, he a rat.’ Well, he maybe y’all rat, he’s not my rat. I never listened to his music,” he said. “They got mad at Kodak for getting $1 million from Tekashi. Tekashi gave me $250,000, I would’ve did a verse for him.”
Trick Daddy isn't the only person siding with Nelly these days, however. During an episode of his podcast this week, Stephen A Smith showed his support for Nelly, also defending various other artists who've performed at pro-Trump events recently. “Nelly is not a political person," Smith explained. "He doesn’t get involved in the campaigns. Nelly does perform for people who will pay the right fee and believes in respecting the office because of the power that comes with it. That’s his position. Like it or not, you gotta respect it.”
