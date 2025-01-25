Trick Daddy Congratulates Nelly For Performance At Donald Trump Inaugural Ball Amid Backlash

BY Caroline Fisher 1117 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Miami Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Trick Daddy performs at the 2024 Miami Jazz In The Gardens Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 09, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)
Trick Daddy has come to Nelly's defense.

Nelly has received no shortage of criticism for his decision to perform at Donald Trump's inaugural ball this month. Fortunately for the Country Grammar rapper, however, at least one person thinks he made the right move. During a recent interview on 103.5 The Beat Miami, Trick Daddy came to his defense, revealing that he would do it too for a check.

“A lot of people is upset about artists performing at the inauguration—and you know me. I have an unpopular opinion about that,” he began. “First of all, Nelly. Congratulations on that $1.5 million you got for that show. I wish they give me $1.5 million...It’s not nothing personal when it’s your business. If my worst enemy booked me to do a concert, I’m going to do that concert. If he booked me in a territory where I was beefing…I’m going to do that concert.”

Read More: Stephen A Smith Defends Nelly, Snoop Dogg, & Soulja Boy Amid Rampant Criticism Over Donald Trump Performances

Trick Daddy Comes To Nelly's Defense

Trick Daddy also compared the backlash Nelly has received to the backlash Kodak Black received back in 2023, when he jumped on 6ix9ine's song “Shaka Laka" for $1 million. “Everybody was saying, ‘Oh [6ix9ine] a rat, he a rat.’ Well, he maybe y’all rat, he’s not my rat. I never listened to his music,” he said. “They got mad at Kodak for getting $1 million from Tekashi. Tekashi gave me $250,000, I would’ve did a verse for him.”

Trick Daddy isn't the only person siding with Nelly these days, however. During an episode of his podcast this week, Stephen A Smith showed his support for Nelly, also defending various other artists who've performed at pro-Trump events recently. “Nelly is not a political person," Smith explained. "He doesn’t get involved in the campaigns. Nelly does perform for people who will pay the right fee and believes in respecting the office because of the power that comes with it. That’s his position. Like it or not, you gotta respect it.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Labels Criticism Of Nelly For Performing At Donald Trump's Inauguration Hypocritical

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Music Stephen A Smith Defends Nelly, Snoop Dogg, & Soulja Boy Amid Rampant Criticism Over Donald Trump Performances 1.9K
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers Politics Marlon Wayans Disses Soulja Boy As He Reacts To Donald Trump Inauguration Event Controversy 2.9K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 526
NCAA Football: Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl-Miami (OH) at Colorado State Politics Snoop Dogg Finally Seems To Respond To Backlash To His Controversial Trump Inauguration Performance 18.7K