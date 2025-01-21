Stephen A Smith Defends Nelly, Snoop Dogg, & Soulja Boy Amid Rampant Criticism Over Donald Trump Performances

BY Cole Blake 2.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
Dec 21, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Stephen A. Smith , American sports television personality, walks on the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Stephen A Smith thinks the criticism is ridiculous.

Stephen A Smith has come to the defense of Nelly, Snoop Dogg, Soulja Boy, and other artists who performed at events in support of the newly sworn-in president of the United States, Donald Trump. Discussing the backlash the artists have received on his podcast, Smith argued that they had a right to get a massive paycheck.

“Soulja Boy ain’t got no right to make some money? Everybody’s quick to say, ‘If it was me, there’s a different way to make money.’ You sure about that?” he said, as caught by HipHopDX. “I saw Soulja Boy pull out some cash. I couldn’t count but it looked like at least six figures. What it takes most people to make in a year, the brother made in one night. Snoop Dogg’s worth over $100 million. He’s got a youth football league — this brother’s sending cats to college, this brother’s sending cats to the NFL. We just gonna ignore that 'cause he performed at the inauguration?”

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Labels Criticism Of Nelly For Performing At Donald Trump's Inauguration Hypocritical

Donald Trump Speaks During His Inauguration
Syndication: USA TODAY
President Donald Trump pumps his first as the crowd chants fight, fight, fight! during the inauguration parade for President Donald Trump at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. © Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From there, Smith spoke about Nelly and explained that performing at the inauguration doesn't imply he voted for Trump. “Nelly is not a political person, he doesn’t get involved in the campaigns. Nelly does perform for people who will pay the right fee and believes in respecting the office because of the power that comes with it. That’s his position. Like it or not, you gotta respect it,” he argued.

Stephen A Smith Defends Nelly & Snoop Dogg

Smith isn't the first person to defend the group of artists. Charlamagne Tha God said on the latest episode of The Breakfast Club that fans' criticism is misplaced and should be aimed at the politicians themselves. Check out Stephen A Smith's full thoughts on the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Read More: Nelly Refuses To Back Down After Backlash For Performing At Donald Trump's Inauguration

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Miami Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival Politics Trick Daddy Congratulates Nelly For Performance At Donald Trump Inaugural Ball Amid Backlash 1117
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers Politics Marlon Wayans Disses Soulja Boy As He Reacts To Donald Trump Inauguration Event Controversy 2.9K
Syndication: USA TODAY Politics Elon Musk Taunts Snoop Dogg For Crypto Ball Performance In Celebration Of Donald Trump 14.0K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Politics Charlamagne Tha God Labels Criticism Of Nelly For Performing At Donald Trump's Inauguration Hypocritical 1.7K