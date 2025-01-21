Stephen A Smith Defends Nelly, Snoop Dogg, & Soulja Boy Amid Rampant Criticism Over Donald Trump Performances

Stephen A Smith has come to the defense of Nelly, Snoop Dogg, Soulja Boy, and other artists who performed at events in support of the newly sworn-in president of the United States, Donald Trump. Discussing the backlash the artists have received on his podcast, Smith argued that they had a right to get a massive paycheck.

“Soulja Boy ain’t got no right to make some money? Everybody’s quick to say, ‘If it was me, there’s a different way to make money.’ You sure about that?” he said, as caught by HipHopDX. “I saw Soulja Boy pull out some cash. I couldn’t count but it looked like at least six figures. What it takes most people to make in a year, the brother made in one night. Snoop Dogg’s worth over $100 million. He’s got a youth football league — this brother’s sending cats to college, this brother’s sending cats to the NFL. We just gonna ignore that 'cause he performed at the inauguration?”

Donald Trump Speaks During His Inauguration

President Donald Trump pumps his first as the crowd chants fight, fight, fight! during the inauguration parade for President Donald Trump at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. © Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From there, Smith spoke about Nelly and explained that performing at the inauguration doesn't imply he voted for Trump. “Nelly is not a political person, he doesn’t get involved in the campaigns. Nelly does perform for people who will pay the right fee and believes in respecting the office because of the power that comes with it. That’s his position. Like it or not, you gotta respect it,” he argued.

Stephen A Smith Defends Nelly & Snoop Dogg