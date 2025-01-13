Stephen A Smith Admits He Was "Misinformed" When He Voted Against Donald Trump

Stephen A. Smith discussed several aspects he didn't like about Kamala Harris' campaign.

Stephen A. Smith says he was "misinformed" when he voted for Kamala Harris against Donald Trump in the last presidential election. Speaking with Dave Rubin on The Rubin Report, Smith reflected on supporting Barack Obama in the 2008 election to become the first Black president of the United States and described Harris as “somewhat similar” in being a Black female candidate. He says his support for Harris wavered when he heard Obama blame "misogyny" as a main reason some Black men weren't voting for her. "I was highly offended by it," Smith said.

"When you hear people talking about practical, practical things, and then I saw folks on the left basically trying to guilt me into voting for you, you know, it bothered me. I might have ended up voting for Kamala Harris because I didn’t like how Trump acts, but what I didn’t do was call him a racist. I didn’t call him a Nazi," Smith said. He added: “I knew Trump before he ran for president. We talked on the phone. We talk at basketball games or boxing events. I knew this man, and so some of the things that were being said about him I knew were not true, and I was saying, ‘Come on y’all, you got to do better than that.’”

Smith went on to complain about Trump's antics on social media being a major turnoff. In doing so, he joked about not wanting a "commander-in-tweets." He explained: "We don’t need somebody that’s pettily going after folks for no reason. We don’t need the chaos that existed in the country, in the latter part of his presidency."

