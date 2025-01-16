Donald Trump Reportedly Considers Delaying TikTok Ban Via Executive Order

Will he keep TikTok alive a little longer?

Donald Trump might be the savior of TikTok that absolutely no one expected... Well, depending on how he wakes up. Moreover, according to a report from The Washington Post, he's considering issuing an executive order after his inauguration as the next President of the United States this upcoming Monday (January 20) that would delay the TikTok ban in the country. Ironically enough, that's the exact date when the ban will fully take place, so it's unclear if this executive order would even arrive in time or not. Regardless, this delay would make it so potential U.S. buyers interested in picking the Chinese company up would have more time to negotiate that hypothetical purchase, as it's the main factor that the U.S. government wants control of when it comes to the social media platform.

Trump had previously asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay the TikTok ban themselves, a move that they ultimately did not go with and instead opted to keep the ban as is. Since this is just one report of many speculating about the future of the app and the president-elect's feelings on it, we advise you take them all with a grain of salt.

Trump Is Reportedly Considering Delaying The TikTok Ban Himself

Some folks joke about how Trump might be the one to save TikTok in the United States, but others took more serious stances on reevaluating his politics. "I knew Trump before he ran for president," Stephen A. Smith recently expressed. "We talked on the phone. We talk at basketball games or boxing events. I knew this man, and so some of the things that were being said about him I knew were not true, and I was saying, ‘Come on y’all, you got to do better than that.’"

Meanwhile, there are plenty of interested buyers when it comes to TikTok, including Meek Mill. As such, if the convicted executive Donald Trump actually does delay this ban and the app has more time to find a home, it seems quite plausible that someone could step up to the plate. Then again, that's what a lot of people said over the past few months, and yet here we are, days away from the ban.

