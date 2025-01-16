Joe Biden’s Administration Reportedly “Exploring Options” To Keep TikTok Alive

Recently, it was reported that the Biden administration was "exploring options" to prevent TikTok from going totally dark when the app's ban goes into effect this Sunday (January 19). “Americans shouldn’t expect to see TikTok suddenly banned on Sunday," one official claimed, per NBC News. Both lawmakers and citizens have been demanding that Biden not enforce the legislation. The law would require ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, to sell the app to an American company by the end of the week. If it does, TikTok could remain available in the United States.

Today, ABC News reported that the Biden administration does not plan to enforce the law, which goes into effect just a day before Biden leaves office. "Our position on this has been clear: TikTok should continue to operate under American ownership. Given the timing of when it goes into effect over a holiday weekend a day before the inauguration, it will be up to the next administration to implement," a White House official told the outlet.

As for President-elect Donald Trump, his incoming national security adviser Mike Waltz told Fox News yesterday that he's prepared to intervene in order to protect access to TikTok in the American marketplace. Pam Bondi, his attorney general pick, did not commit to enforcing the ban when asked at her Senate confirmation hearing. A White House official who spoke with NBC says that if the ban is upheld, not enforcing it is simply not an option. “We are not considering deferring enforcement,” they explained. “Statutorily, we don’t believe we have the authority to do that.”

Amid all of this, social media users continue to weigh in, with some even offering to buy the app. This includes Meek Mill, who made his offer earlier this week. "Sell TikTok to me," he wrote on X. "If they cut off tik tok we going x and FANBASE."