Joe Biden’s Administration Reportedly “Exploring Options” To Keep TikTok Alive

BY Caroline Fisher 2.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Wilmington News Journal
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony renaming the Delaware Welcome Center to the Biden Welcome Center in 2018. Daniel Sato / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The TikTok ban is scheduled to go into effect this Sunday.

Recently, it was reported that the Biden administration was "exploring options" to prevent TikTok from going totally dark when the app's ban goes into effect this Sunday (January 19). “Americans shouldn’t expect to see TikTok suddenly banned on Sunday," one official claimed, per NBC News. Both lawmakers and citizens have been demanding that Biden not enforce the legislation. The law would require ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, to sell the app to an American company by the end of the week. If it does, TikTok could remain available in the United States.

Today, ABC News reported that the Biden administration does not plan to enforce the law, which goes into effect just a day before Biden leaves office. "Our position on this has been clear: TikTok should continue to operate under American ownership. Given the timing of when it goes into effect over a holiday weekend a day before the inauguration, it will be up to the next administration to implement," a White House official told the outlet.

Read More: Donald Trump Reportedly Considers Delaying TikTok Ban Via Executive Order

"Americans Shouldn’t Expect To See TikTok Suddenly Banned," Administration Official Claims

As for President-elect Donald Trump, his incoming national security adviser Mike Waltz told Fox News yesterday that he's prepared to intervene in order to protect access to TikTok in the American marketplace. Pam Bondi, his attorney general pick, did not commit to enforcing the ban when asked at her Senate confirmation hearing. A White House official who spoke with NBC says that if the ban is upheld, not enforcing it is simply not an option. “We are not considering deferring enforcement,” they explained. “Statutorily, we don’t believe we have the authority to do that.” 

Amid all of this, social media users continue to weigh in, with some even offering to buy the app. This includes Meek Mill, who made his offer earlier this week. "Sell TikTok to me," he wrote on X. "If they cut off tik tok we going x and FANBASE."

Read More: TikTok Ban May Go Into Effect A Lot Sooner Than You Think

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Chinese Social Media App TikTok To Be Banned Unless Sold To US Company Tech TikTok Ban Upheld By Supreme Court As Donald Trump Reportedly Considers Delaying It 540
FRANCE-SOCIETE-ILLUSTRATION-SMARTPHONE-INTERDICTION-TIKTOK-SOCIA Tech TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Commends Donald Trump After Supreme Court Upholds Ban 1.8K
Syndication: USA TODAY Tech TikTok Needs More "Clarity" From Joe Biden Administration To Avoid January 19 Ban 579
Syndication: USA TODAY Tech Donald Trump Claims He’ll “Most Likely” Delay TikTok Ban 1223