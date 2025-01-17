TikTok Ban Upheld By Supreme Court As Donald Trump Reportedly Considers Delaying It

BY Caroline Fisher 577 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chinese Social Media App TikTok To Be Banned Unless Sold To US Company
BATH, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 15: In this photo illustration a smartphone screen displays the logo of social media app TikTok on January 15, 2025 in Bath, England. The US Congress voted to ban TikTok unless owner ByteDance sells the app to an American owner by January 19 2025. However, President-elect Donald Trump has now urged the US supreme court to pause implementation of the law that would ban the popular Chinese social media app until after he takes office. (Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images)
TikTok could go dark this Sunday.

Today (January 17), the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to uphold the controversial ban of Chinese video app TikTok. This means the law is expected to go into effect on Sunday as planned unless the app's parent company, ByteDance, sells it to an American company. So far, they've refused to sell the app, suggesting that many U.S. users could lose access to it over the weekend. CNBC notes that TikTok could continue to work for those who already have it downloaded. ByteDance, however, has also threatened to shut the app down.

“There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community,” the Supreme Court said today. “But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok’s data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary.”

Read More: Joe Biden’s Administration Reportedly “Exploring Options” To Keep TikTok Alive

TikTok Ban Could Go Into Effect This Sunday

The Supreme Court added that while "data collection and analysis is a common practice in this digital age," TikTok's size and “susceptibility to foreign adversary control, together with the vast swaths of sensitive data the platform collects” makes it a national security concern. Now, it's up to President-elect Donald Trump to determine the fate of TikTok in the U.S. He's scheduled to take office on January 20. Back in December, Trump asked the Supreme Court to delay the implementation of the law in order to give his administration “the opportunity to pursue a political resolution of the questions at issue in the case.“

ABC News reported earlier this week that Joe Biden's administration doesn't plan to enforce the law. "Our position on this has been clear: TikTok should continue to operate under American ownership. Given the timing of when it goes into effect over a holiday weekend a day before the inauguration, it will be up to the next administration to implement," a White House official explained to the outlet.

Read More: Donald Trump Reportedly Considers Delaying TikTok Ban Via Executive Order

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
FRANCE-SOCIETE-ILLUSTRATION-SMARTPHONE-INTERDICTION-TIKTOK-SOCIA Tech TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Commends Donald Trump After Supreme Court Upholds Ban 1.8K
Syndication: Wilmington News Journal Tech Joe Biden’s Administration Reportedly “Exploring Options” To Keep TikTok Alive 2.1K
Syndication: USA TODAY Tech TikTok Needs More "Clarity" From Joe Biden Administration To Avoid January 19 Ban 579
US-IT-CHINA-POLITICS-TIKTOK Tech Joe Biden Signs "TikTok Ban" Bill Into Law: Details 982