TikTok Ban May Go Into Effect A Lot Sooner Than You Think

It still seems the Supreme Court is leaning toward shutting things down in the U.S.

Oh, how the mighty may fall. This Sunday (January 19) TikTok could see it's reign in the United States come to an end. According to Variety, on January 10 the Supreme Court listened to arguments in the app's emergency appeal. There, the social media platform and its Chinese parent company ByteDance made the case that this potential ban is a clear violation of the First Amendment. If it does go into effect, over 170 million users are going to lose access. It's going to affect lots of folks, especially those who use it for work or to help promote their business.

However, it seems that the government is still more on the side of cutting ties with TikTok. They continue to view it as a security threat to the country due to TikTok being under the jurisdiction of the Chinese Communist Party. Today, though, there was another chance for the Supreme Court to rule against the law issued by Joe Biden back in April. But nothing positive resulted out this latest meeting so the future looks very grim for the controversial application.

The TikTok Era Will See Its Fate This Sunday

With that being said, you are probably what this means for TikTok. To be quite frank, it's not good for users. The Information reported the official ban details, and the actions are swift. As it stands, this Sunday TikTok will shut down "immediately" if everything goes in the government's favor. If you were hoping that having the app already downloaded on your devices would change that, it doesn't.

Additionally, if you try and open it, a redirection will occur. It will take you to a website that is going to provide hopeful users all the information they need about the ban. If this does happen, it's going to be an interesting few days and online especially. A decent number of folks are all for it, but there's no doubt millions are going to be left in some precarious situations.

