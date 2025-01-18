TikTok Needs More "Clarity" From Joe Biden Administration To Avoid January 19 Ban

BY Zachary Horvath 595 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USA TODAY
President Joe Biden sits down with USA TODAY Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page for an interview in the Oval Office on Jan. 5, 2025. © Josh Morgan, Josh Morgan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The app needs a definitive answer and there's not much time left.

In roughly 12 hours from now, TikTok could be inaccessible in the United States. These last couple of days have been extremely confusing despite the fact that the Supreme Court upheld the law to ban the social media app. The reason for this though is because of the recent statements issued by the administration of President Joe Biden. On Thursday, reports came out that they were "exploring options" to keep TikTok up and running. "Americans shouldn’t expect to see TikTok suddenly banned on Sunday," one official said.

Another White House official added, "Our position on this has been clear: TikTok should continue to operate under American ownership. Given the timing of when it goes into effect over a holiday weekend a day before the inauguration, it will be up to the next administration to implement." The only way to avoid the ban is for ByteDance to sell the rights to an American entity. Donald Trump, who takes office on Monday, did try and delay the process. However, his efforts were shut down.

Read More: Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Nelly, And Soulja Boy Under Fire For Participation In Donald Trump Inaugural Festivities

The Clock Is Ticking On TikTok

Because of all of this uncertainty, especially from Biden's administration, TikTok has released a statement to explain what they need to not "go dark." "The statements issued today by both the Biden White House and the Department of Justice have failed to provide the necessary clarity and assurance to the service providers that are integral to maintaining TikTok’s availability to over 170 million Americans."

Reps over at the app continue, "Unless the Biden Administration immediately provides a definitive statement to satisfy the most critical service providers assuring non-enforcement, unfortunately, TikTok will be forced to go dark on January 19." These next several hours are obviously crucial. Furthermore, it looks like Trump may not get the chance to decide for himself.

Read More: Slim Thug Shares Why He's So Adamant That Tory Lanez Did Shoot Megan Thee Stallion

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Wilmington News Journal Tech Joe Biden’s Administration Reportedly “Exploring Options” To Keep TikTok Alive 2.1K
FRANCE-SOCIETE-ILLUSTRATION-SMARTPHONE-INTERDICTION-TIKTOK-SOCIA Tech TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Commends Donald Trump After Supreme Court Upholds Ban 1.8K
Chinese Social Media App TikTok To Be Banned Unless Sold To US Company Tech TikTok Ban Upheld By Supreme Court As Donald Trump Reportedly Considers Delaying It 577
Syndication: USA TODAY Tech Donald Trump Claims He’ll “Most Likely” Delay TikTok Ban 1223