Slim Thug Reveals Why He's So Adamant That Tory Lanez Did Shoot Megan Thee Stallion

Despite the fact that Tory Lanez is serving a ten-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, there continues to be a lot of debate between their fan bases. If you check most social media threads regarding this topic, you may see more folks siding with the Canadian over the Houston native. It remains a sensitive thing for the latter to discuss especially, as she is still very afraid of what he could or might do. Megan had been pushing for a restraining order for a quite a while and she finally got one for five years about a week ago.

She's received insensitive treatment for the move, especially after saying "I feel like maybe he’ll shoot me again, and maybe this — maybe this time I won’t make it." But one of her fellow Texas contemporaries is coming into to effectively defend her. That would be veteran Slim Thug, who once again shared his opinion on the matter, according to HipHopDX. He's been in Megan's corner since everything went down, so it shouldn't be too much of surprise to hear what he's saying.

Slim Thug Believes Tory Lanez Has The "Short Man Complex"

Slim Thug hopped on an Instagram Live to address whether or not he believes Tory Lanez did in fact commit the crime, and let's just say he more than believes so. "Yeah, I believe that n**** Tory did that s***," he began. "I done seen him around. He a little young n****... got the short man complex. He a little hot head. I believe that s***."