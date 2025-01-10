Megan Thee Stallion Admits She Fears Tory Lanez Will Shoot Her Again

BYCaroline Fisher999 Views
Syndication: The Tennessean
Megan Thee Stallion arrives for the CMT Awards at the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Briana Sanchez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Megan Thee Stallion was recently granted a five year restraining order against Tory Lanez.

Yesterday (January 9), Megan Thee Stallion appeared in Los Angeles County Superior Court, where she gave an emotional testimony about fearing for her safety since Tory Lanez shot her in 2020. “I haven’t been at peace since I’ve been shot, and I’m just tired of being harassed,” she explained via video from her Florida residence, per legal reporter Meghann Cuniff. “I feel like maybe he’ll shoot me again, and maybe this — maybe this time I won’t make it."

Meg went on, revealing that she's not been attending therapy lately because she's been feeling "hopeless" about the situation. "No matter how much somebody tells me I need to get past it or it’s going to be OK, it just seems like I have to relive it every day," she continued. "The person who shot me won’t let me forget it. I barely leave my house. I leave my house for work when I have to."

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Emotional Testimony

Meg also said that she didn't suffer from anxiety prior to the incident, but is now “a nervous wreck all the time.” She added that she suspects things could get even worse once Lanez is released from prison. He's currently serving a 10-year sentence and will be eligible for parole in September 2029.

“Even from behind bars, he still is showing that he's an angry person, and I'm scared that even when he gets out of jail, he's going to still be upset with me,” Megan explained. “He keeps showing me that he can get to me like he won’t give me a day of peace. And I feel like, for a fact, when he gets out of jail, it’s going to get worse.” Fortunately, she was granted a five year restraining order against Lanez. This prohibits him from being within 100 yards of her and from contacting her in any way.

