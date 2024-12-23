Wack 100 Claims Tory Lanez Will Be Home In A Year Or 2 After He Beats Megan Thee Stallion Case

Could Tory Lanez really be coming home soon?

Wack 100 claims that Tory Lanez will be coming home soon after being granted an appeal hearing in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. "Expect Tory... I'ma call it ... I think by summertime. Tory will be home," said Wack after explaining the latest filings on the Adam 22 & Wack 100 podcast episode. Adam responded to Wack's claim, offering a $2000 bet that Tory Lanez wouldn't be home by August 31, 2025. While adjusting the bet, Wack 100 changed his claim, stating Lanez will be home within two years. "One grand, summer." he tells Adam. "Two grand by the next year sometime."

Wack 100 shared his assurance in a previous conversation with Tory, where the incarcerated rap star claimed he would be released by the time Kendrick Lamar performs his Toronto shows with SZA in 2025. Recalling the conversation, Wack 100 says: "He [Tory] asked me when the Kendrick Lamar concert was up in Canada. And I told him June 13 or whenever the date was. And he said, 'I should be home by then.' But he is in great spirits." Wack 100 goes on to explain that Lanez has two appeals filed, with one that wipes away everything away. One appeal will allow the rap star to remain in the United States and not deported back to Canada.

Wack 100 Believes Tory Lanez Will Beat Megan Thee Stallion Case

Wack 100's claims follow Tory Lanez's legal team response to Megan Thee Stallion's Restaining Order filed last week. Lanez’s attorneys dismissed Megan’s allegations as false and sensationalized. They described their defense as rooted in “logic and common sense,” rejecting claims that Lanez sought to undermine Megan’s recently released documentary.