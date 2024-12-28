Tory Lanez Blasts Megan Thee Stallion's "Frivolous" Restraining Order In New Filing

Megan's request did not go over well with Tory.

The legal dispute between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion continues, despite his conviction for shooting her a couple of years ago. Nowadays, it relates around his appeal attempts and her restraining order request against him for "repeated trauma and revictimization," as well as "severe emotional distress and reputational harm." Previously, Lanez's legal team dismissed this request and fought back against this notion via a statement from his lawyer, Ceasar McDowell. Now, they took this officially to the legal space, according to court documents reportedly obtained by People. They reportedly filed a motion on Tuesday (December 24) in Los Angeles court addressing this restraining order request.

Moreover, Tory Lanez's legal team claimed that Megan Thee Stallion "has improperly decided to use the Los Angeles County civil court to file a frivolous request for civil harassment restraining order against Daystar Peterson, who has had zero direct contact with [Megan]." For those unaware, the reason why the Houston femcee filed this restraining order request is partly due to allegations that Lanez and his circle paid off blogger and YouTuber Milagro Gramz to spread misinformation about the case in the Canadian rapper and singer's favor.

Tory Lanez's Team Files Motion In Response To Megan Thee Stallion's Restraining Order Request

However, there are others that think that Tory Lanez will emerge successful in his attempts to overturn or change the course of the Megan Thee Stallion case. "Expect Tory... I'ma call it... I think by summertime. Tory will be home," Wack 100 recently told Adam22. "One grand, summer. Two grand by the next year sometime." "[Tory] asked me when the Kendrick Lamar concert was up in Canada. And I told him June 13 or whenever the date was. And he said, 'I should be home by then.' But he is in great spirits."