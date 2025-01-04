Megan Thee Stallion Is Boo'd Up With Torrey Craig In Resurfaced Pic Amid Relationship Rumors

Does this new photo seal the deal?

Megan Thee Stallion is entering into 2025 with a lot of buzz, and on the more positive tip, it seems like she's got a new boo. Moreover, a picture recently surfaced online of her with Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig, although it's unclear from when exactly this photo is. Regardless, they look pretty boo'd up, and this follows some other rampant speculation about their presumed romance. Even with some social media challenges and outings under their belt, they haven't seemed to officially confirm anything on their pages just yet, so maybe there's something we're missing here that paints another narrative.

Back to that buzz, though, Megan Thee Stallion's also contended with less pleasing headlines around her name. One of these is her ongoing defamation lawsuit against Milagro Gramz for allegedly spreading misinformation about the Tory Lanez shooting case. Gramz's legal team recently attempted to use legal precedent to discredit the Houston femcee's allegations and to take weight away from her accusations as a whole. We have no idea how this will evolve in a court setting, but we also doubt that it will escalate to a more elaborate and high-profile dispute.

Megan Thee Stallion & Torrey Craig

Speaking of Tory Lanez, he and his legal team recently issued a scathing response to Megan Thee Stallion's "frivolous" request for a restraining order, positing that she "has improperly decided to use the Los Angeles County civil court to file a frivolous request for civil harassment restraining order against Daystar Peterson, who has had zero direct contact with [Megan]." Meg's allegations also circle around cases such as the Milagro Gramz lawsuit, as well as the barrage of online conversation around the subject. But as long as there's a legal dispute, these narratives will not go away.