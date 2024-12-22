Megan Thee Stallion Supports Torrey Craig At Chicago Bulls Game Amid Rumored Relationship

Meg is living her best life.

Back in August, Megan Thee Stallion got fans talking when she hopped on TikTok to take part in a couple's challenge. She was joined by none other than NBA star Torrey Craig, expectedly leading to rumors that the two of them were an item. Just a few days later, they were spotted out and about in New York City. For most fans, this was enough to confirm the rumored relationship, though neither Meg nor Craig have addressed it.

It's been a while since supporters have heard anything about the femcee and the athlete, but over the weekend, it looks like they could have reunited. On Saturday (December 21), Megan was spotted at the United Center, sitting courtside for the Chicago Bulls game against the Boston Celtics. For obvious reasons, fans were glad to see her. The Bulls' mascot, Benny the Bull, even gave her a special greeting.

Megan Thee Stallion Sits Courtside At Chicago Bulls Game Amid Torrey Craig Dating Rumors

Most fans are glad to see Meg living her best life. Unfortunately, however, her rumored relationship with Craig has also earned her a great deal of hate online. Supporters are coming to her defense in the Hollywood Unlocked comments section on Instagram, defending her right to be happy with whoever she chooses. "I love how she be smiling and people get so upset at her joy and happiness 😂😂," one commenter writes. "Yes she deserves all the happiness," another says. Meg's latest appearance comes shortly after she teased the third act of her self-titled album, Megan.