Megan Thee Stallion And Torrey Craig Spotted Together In NYC

2024 BET Awards - Show
Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)
The two had recently sparked dating rumors.

Megan Thee Stallion and Torrey Craig were spotted out together in New York City over the weekend amid rumors of the two being in a relationship. For their night on the town, Megan rocked a black and grey dress with black heels while the Chicago Bulls star wore a black jacket and black denim shorts. He accessorized with sunglasses and a black hat. The two previously sparked dating rumors with a since-deleted video on social media.

When The Shade Room posted photos on Instagram, fans showed plenty of love to Megan. "Mind you her ex moved on 2 minutes after their breakup. She’s a gorgeous young woman, let her date in peace. Jeez," one user commented. Another similarly wrote: "Period! Move on with your life the same way men move on with theirs lol. Love Meg." Megan previously dated Pardison Fontaine.

Megan Thee Stallion Attends Billboard's R&B Hip-Hop Power Players Event

Megan Thee Stallion at Billboard's R&B Hip-Hop Power Players at The Times Square EDITION on September 05, 2024, in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Billboard via Getty Images)

In other news, Megan released her self-titled third studio album earlier this year. She preceded the release with several singles in "Cobra," "Hiss," "Boa," and "Mamushi." She discussed the reptile imagery during an interview with L'Officiel USA in May: "We don't just stop at the snake. This is just what everybody sees right now. Renewal, rebirth: that is the whole concept of this [album]. We started with the snake because, first of all, I love snakes, but I feel like snakes are so misunderstood, especially in western culture. Snakes represent rebirth, spirituality."

Megan Thee Stallion & Torrey Craig Step Out In NYC

We're not permitted to post the images of Megan and Craig directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the "Via" link below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Megan Thee Stallion and Torrey Craig on HNHH.

[Via]

