Megan Thee Stallion & BTS Confirm New Collaboration Amid Rumors

It's been an undoubtedly busy few months for Megan Thee Stallion, and fortunately for her fans, she's showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, she took to X earlier this week to tease an upcoming collaboration. “🐎X💜 👀," she Tweeted simply, leaving the Hotties restless. Of course, they were quick to guess that she's joining forces with BTS, which they finally confirmed today.

“🐎X🦔(🐨),” the band's account wrote, retweeting Meg's cryptic teaser, “Coming Soon! 💜👀.” As expected, fans are over the moon. The collaboration will follow Meg and BTS' "Butter" remix, which they unveiled back in 2021. Shortly after, the femcee gushed to Entertainment Tonight about how she's a fan of the group, and how excited she was when they wanted to team up.

Megan Thee Stallion & BTS Are Teaming Up Once Again

“I love BTS, and I was telling my manager, ‘I really want to do a song with BTS, I don’t know what I can do or what we’re going to do,'” she told the outlet at the time. “Around that the same time, they wound up reaching out to me and asking me to do the ‘Butter’ remix. So, I was like, ‘Oh my God.’” News of the collaboration also arrives only months after Meg unleashed her third studio album, Megan. The project features the likes of Yuki Chiba, GloRilla, UGK, and more. This isn't the first exciting announcement the Texas-born star has made as of late, however.

Earlier this week, she also took to social media to debut her relationship with Chicago Bulls player Torrey Craig with a TikTok couple's challenge. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion and BTS confirming that they have a collab on the way with cryptic Tweets? Are you looking forward to hearing it when it finally drops? Who do you think she should team up with next? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.