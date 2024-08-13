Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla's Love For Beyonce Sparks An Interesting Debate Amongst Fans

Maybe Beyonce is their religious deity?

It's easy to say that Beyonce's fanbase is one of the largest and most loyal in all of music. Also called the Beyhive, her support spans the entire globe. Thanks to that, she continues to sell out shows, land tons of brand deals, and of course, move tons of records. A lot of fellow musicians also have a ton of love for the Houston native, including Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla. These two leading ladies of hip-hop recently voiced their idolization for Queen Bey in a recent chat with Instagram. Their love for Beyonce is so strong that if you show any sort of disliking toward her, it's on sight with them.

Megan Thee Stallion and Big Glo also talk about the first few times they met Beyonce. For both of them, they were so starstruck. In fact, it was so surreal for the Memphis MC that she claimed her soul left her body and went to heaven. All of this praise and backing for the R&B superstar had some fans pretty weirded out. Additionally, some were wondering why Jesus can't get this much love from people.

Fans Don't Understand Megan & GloRilla's Fascination With Beyonce

"Now if we could love, adore, and worship Jesus like this...Can you imagine?", one IG user wrote in response to the clip. "Jesus is the only person I would leave my body for!", another adds. "Idolizing someone like this is weird imo 🤷‍♂️". Others were more chill about the Beyonce love. "🗣️IF YOU TALK BAD ABOUT BEYONCÉ YOU JUST A HATER!". "They just showing another woman love. Why females just can’t get along without hating?". Of course, there were also some Nicki Minaj fans that continue to wait for Meg and Glo to give their rap queen the same love. "But they wont give the same flowers to the girl who opened the door for them 🫵🏾".