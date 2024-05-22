Megan Thee Stallion Left In Awe After Selling Out Madison Square Garden

Megan Thee Stallion is currently on tour with the likes of GloRilla, and fans have been excited to go see her in action. Overall, Meg has played a few shows so far, and they have been massive successes. The crowds have been packed and filled with energy. Moreover, there has been this feeling that Meg is a lot bigger than people expected. She is filling out arenas, despite what some of her biggest haters originally thought. It has been very cool to see, and as it stands, Meg and Glo are putting on a show.

Last night, Meg performed in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The Garden is one of the most iconic arenas in the entire world. The New York Knicks and the New York Rangers play there, and some iconic artists have had concerts at the venue. Well, as it turns out, Megan Thee Stallion was able to sell out Madison Square Garden. She celebrated this on Instagram, writing "Hotties I am really back here tearing up. We really got a SOLD OUT show at the most famous arena in the world @thegarden like huhhh??? NYC hotties lets have a BLAST TONIGHT! I LOVE YALL!"

Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla At The Garden

It turned out to be a great show for Meg, who got to perform "WAP" on stage with none other than Cardi B. Furthermore, it was revealed that Meg, GloRilla, and Cardi B would be dropping a remix of the song "Wanna Be." Needless to say, fans at the show were blessed with quite the performance. Hopefully, the entirety of Meg's tour continues to go this well. It seems like the shows are truly resonating with the fans.

Let us know what you think of Megan Thee Stallion selling out MSG, in the comments section down below. Would you have expected that from the "Hiss" MC? Will you be going to see her on this tour? If so, which city will you be heading to? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

