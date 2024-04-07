Megan Thee Stallion Claims The Twerking Throne While Throwing It Back To New GloRilla Collab

The Houston rapper tagged some of her friends to challenge her prowess, and declared herself "the best a** on IG."

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
746 Views
Megan Thee Stallion Twerking Instagram GloRilla New Song Hip Hop News

Megan Thee Stallion is sending fans into a frenzy again on Instagram, this time with a video of her twerking to her new GloRilla collab, "Wanna Be." "IG after dark lol and nobody better not challenge me bc this the best a** on IG," she captioned her video. "or if you think so tag me in your video [crying-laughing emoji] stream WANNA BE." Not only that, but the Houston MC also tagged some of her friends in the comments, challenging them to one-up her skills. "you win!!!!" Chloe Bailey wrote under the clip, whereas Big Glo had this to say in two separate comments: "Omggggggggg... I’m posting mine tomorrow you gmfu."

Of course, this is par the course for a lot of Megan Thee Stallion's dancing prowess online, and more importantly, it's tied to a pretty solid banger. She might evoke the lust of many a thirsty social media user, but in 2024, it's been clear that her comeback won't slouch on the artistic tip. With singles like "Cobra" and "HISS" under the 29-year-old's belt already, her lyrical and performance prowess on these cuts was a treat for fans to witness. Also, an upcoming summer tour is bound to yield some big moments, impressive displays of all of the above, and plenty of growth.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla Issue Warning To Fans As “Wanna Be” Tops The Charts

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks Up A Storm To "Wanna Be": Watch

However, there have also been recent indications that this side of Megan Thee Stallion, the throw-it-back queen, might not take center stage on her next full-length. "How many songs do y'all feel like y'all wanna hear on this album?" she asked fans during a recent Instagram Live session. "In my mind, I was thinking 14, but I keep recording songs that's so good! The first 20 songs I had, I'm just straight rapping. And then I started being in a better mood, so it's like feel-good songs, and then I got in a ratchet mood because you know it's about to be summertime!

"I just remember how y'all used to really whack me for making pop that a** music," Thee Stallion continued. "I really wanted to get on y'all's a**es and show y'all how bad I can rap, so I really haven't been in touch with my roots. I'm trying to see if y'all wanna pop that a**, what it's giving?" Apparently, her pen is making a strong return on her next album either way, and that's more exciting than anything. For more news and the latest updates on Megan Thee Stallion, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Claims She Has The Best T*ts & A** On Instagram In Latest Thirst Trap

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - ShowMusicMegan Thee Stallion's New Album Might Not Have As Much "Pop That A** Music"
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRillaMusicMegan Thee Stallion & GloRilla Issue Warning To Fans As “Wanna Be” Tops The Charts
glorilla wanna beMusicGloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion's "Wanna Be" Lives Up To The Hype & Then Some
"Mean Girls" New York PremiereMusicMegan Thee Stallion Finally Unveils Dates For The "Hot Girl Summer Tour": Details