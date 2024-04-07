Megan Thee Stallion Claims The Twerking Throne While Throwing It Back To New GloRilla Collab

Megan Thee Stallion is sending fans into a frenzy again on Instagram, this time with a video of her twerking to her new GloRilla collab, "Wanna Be." "IG after dark lol and nobody better not challenge me bc this the best a** on IG," she captioned her video. "or if you think so tag me in your video [crying-laughing emoji] stream WANNA BE." Not only that, but the Houston MC also tagged some of her friends in the comments, challenging them to one-up her skills. "you win!!!!" Chloe Bailey wrote under the clip, whereas Big Glo had this to say in two separate comments: "Omggggggggg... I’m posting mine tomorrow you gmfu."

Of course, this is par the course for a lot of Megan Thee Stallion's dancing prowess online, and more importantly, it's tied to a pretty solid banger. She might evoke the lust of many a thirsty social media user, but in 2024, it's been clear that her comeback won't slouch on the artistic tip. With singles like "Cobra" and "HISS" under the 29-year-old's belt already, her lyrical and performance prowess on these cuts was a treat for fans to witness. Also, an upcoming summer tour is bound to yield some big moments, impressive displays of all of the above, and plenty of growth.

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks Up A Storm To "Wanna Be": Watch

However, there have also been recent indications that this side of Megan Thee Stallion, the throw-it-back queen, might not take center stage on her next full-length. "How many songs do y'all feel like y'all wanna hear on this album?" she asked fans during a recent Instagram Live session. "In my mind, I was thinking 14, but I keep recording songs that's so good! The first 20 songs I had, I'm just straight rapping. And then I started being in a better mood, so it's like feel-good songs, and then I got in a ratchet mood because you know it's about to be summertime!

"I just remember how y'all used to really whack me for making pop that a** music," Thee Stallion continued. "I really wanted to get on y'all's a**es and show y'all how bad I can rap, so I really haven't been in touch with my roots. I'm trying to see if y'all wanna pop that a**, what it's giving?" Apparently, her pen is making a strong return on her next album either way, and that's more exciting than anything. For more news and the latest updates on Megan Thee Stallion, log back into HNHH.

