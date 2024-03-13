Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Music: "You Ready?"

Be on the lookout for a new release from Megan Thee Stallion soon.

BYCole Blake
2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Megan Thee Stallion wants to know if her fanbase is ready for new music as she continues to tease her upcoming third studio album. Sharing a teaser video on Instagram, Tuesday night, featuring a snake graphic with the word, "Loading...," she asked, "You ready HOTTIES?"

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section of the post. "The girls activated this summer. Cardi…Meg and Bey," one user noted. Another wrote: "Hold your seat belts because Megan isn't going to have fun with the hotties." Others brought up Megan's upcoming tour as well. "Please drop the tour dates I don’t even need to hear the album to know it’ll eat," one fan commented.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Friend, Kelsey Nicole, Attends Nicki Minaj Concert

Megan Thee Stallion Attends Pre-Grammy Gala

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Megan Thee Stallion attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Megan previously announced she's working on a new album and will be touring on Good Morning America back in January. "For the past couple years, music just seemed so negative to me," she said during the interview. "I just wasn't in a good space mentally after everything that had happened to me, and it just all felt like I'm tired of this, I'm tired of fighting, I had to tell myself, 'You know what? I don't want to give up.' I love a lot of things, but music is the one that I know I always super tried at and the one thing I know my mama knew I wanted to do. So, I said I can't give up this fight, I just have to put it in the music and I feel like it was like therapy, it was like a real diary entry."

Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Album

She dropped her latest single from the project, "Hiss," in January. The track debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Be on the lookout for further updates on Megan Thee Stallion on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Album & Tour Amid Nicki Minaj Feud

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
"Mean Girls" New York PremiereMusicKelsey Nicole Accuses Megan Thee Stallion Of "Betraying Her," Opens Up On Decision To Speak Out
"Mean Girls" New York PremiereMusicMegan Thee Stallion Gets Hennessy Message Following Viral Straw Video
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – ShowMusicMegan Thee Stallion Poses With Snake In New IG Photo Dump
2023 Essence Festival Of CultureMusicMegan Thee Stallion Teases New Music With "Act One"