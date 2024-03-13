Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Music: "You Ready?"

Megan Thee Stallion wants to know if her fanbase is ready for new music as she continues to tease her upcoming third studio album. Sharing a teaser video on Instagram, Tuesday night, featuring a snake graphic with the word, "Loading...," she asked, "You ready HOTTIES?"

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section of the post. "The girls activated this summer. Cardi…Meg and Bey," one user noted. Another wrote: "Hold your seat belts because Megan isn't going to have fun with the hotties." Others brought up Megan's upcoming tour as well. "Please drop the tour dates I don’t even need to hear the album to know it’ll eat," one fan commented.

Megan Thee Stallion Attends Pre-Grammy Gala

Megan previously announced she's working on a new album and will be touring on Good Morning America back in January. "For the past couple years, music just seemed so negative to me," she said during the interview. "I just wasn't in a good space mentally after everything that had happened to me, and it just all felt like I'm tired of this, I'm tired of fighting, I had to tell myself, 'You know what? I don't want to give up.' I love a lot of things, but music is the one that I know I always super tried at and the one thing I know my mama knew I wanted to do. So, I said I can't give up this fight, I just have to put it in the music and I feel like it was like therapy, it was like a real diary entry."

Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Album

She dropped her latest single from the project, "Hiss," in January. The track debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Be on the lookout for further updates on Megan Thee Stallion on HotNewHipHop.

