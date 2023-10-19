2024 tour
- Music21 Savage Announces Tour For "American Dream" With JID, Nardo Wick & MoreThe North American trek, also assisted by 21 Lil Harold, kicks off on May 1 in Vancouver and wraps up on June 15 in Atlanta.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJess Hilarious Thinks Nicki Minaj Invited Katt Williams On Tour For Low Ticket SalesThe "Breakfast Club" co-host shared these thoughts on her Instagram page, questioning whether Williams and Minaj knew each other.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureGunna's "Bittersweet" Tour Taps Flo Milli As Opening ActBesides his upcoming tour, Wunna will also perform at Philadelphia's Roots Picnic.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Tour May Add Katt Williams To Its LineupBy Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Slimes Fan On "Big As The What?" TourLooks like this Drizzy listener made a few kid choices.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Tour Rehearsal Footage Shows "FTCU" Choreography: WatchThe Barbz aren't ready for what Gag City is bringing them.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearDrake Gets Clowned Online For Bizarre New Tour OutfitIs it a big spine on his back? Maybe some sort of stegosaurus worship? Whatever Drizzy wore last night, he was raising eyebrows.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake & J. Cole Perform "In The Morning" For First Time In 10 Years: See Tour SetlistThe "Big As The What?" trek began in Tampa this week, and as the song behind this journey mentions, it really felt as big as the Super Bowl.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott Movie Will Hit Strip Club As First Stop Of Its Viewing TourThis experimental and odd rollout is exactly what we'd expect from a Harmony Korine film, and from La Flame's party lifestyle.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCassie Plans To Tour Following Diddy Lawsuit, Ryan Leslie ClaimsCassie could make a comeback sometime soon.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDanny Brown Announces North American Tour Next Year Following New AlbumDanny will play 24 shows in March and April of next year. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLauryn Hill Postpones "Miseducation" Tour Amid "Serious Vocal Strain"The rest of Lauryn Hill's tour will continue in 2024.By Cole Blake
- MusicCam’ron & Mase May Be Going On Tour Together Thanks To WalloWallo helped put Cam’ron and Mase in touch with Live Nation to organize a tour.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRihanna Comeback Tour Reportedly Slated For 2024/25, Singer Has Two Albums Ready For Her NavyThe mother of two has allegedly signed a $20+ million deal with Live Nation for the upcoming effort.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBad Bunny Announces Massive 2024 TourBad Bunny will be hitting dozens of US cities on tour.By Lavender Alexandria