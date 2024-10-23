Killer Mike & Dave Chappelle Team Up For “Still Talkin That Sh*t” Tour

Killer Mike and Dave Chappelle are hitting the road together in November.

It's been a big year for both Killer Mike and Dave Chappelle. Now, they've announced that they're teaming up for something exciting later this year. Earlier today, the rapper took to social media to unveil dates for their upcoming "Still Talkin That Sh*t” tour. "Took my N***a @davechappelle to the @blueflamelounge, after the good times he hugs me and says 'We should go on tour!' BOOM," he captioned the post. It's set to kick off in November with a show in Detroit. It will also feature stops in Atlanta, Rosemont, Boston, NYC, Oakland, and Long Beach.

The tour is billed as a “fusion of music and comedy across a joint set,” and will also feature Killer Mike's Mighty Midnight Revival gospel group. Brooklyn Vegan reports that all shows will be phone-free, and will require attendees to store their electronic devices in Yondr pouches. Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 25).

Killer Mike & Dave Chappelle To Kick Off Tour In November 2024

This isn't the first time Killer Mike and Dave Chappelle have collaborated, however. The comedian is featured on Killer Mike's track "Run" alongside Young Thug, which appears on his Grammy-winning album Michael. Killer Mike also appeared on Chappelle's Show back in 2008.