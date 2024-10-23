Killer Mike & Dave Chappelle Team Up For “Still Talkin That Sh*t” Tour

BYCaroline Fisher62 Views
2024 Lollapalooza Festival
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: Killer Mike performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
Killer Mike and Dave Chappelle are hitting the road together in November.

It's been a big year for both Killer Mike and Dave Chappelle. Now, they've announced that they're teaming up for something exciting later this year. Earlier today, the rapper took to social media to unveil dates for their upcoming "Still Talkin That Sh*t” tour. "Took my N***a @davechappelle to the @blueflamelounge, after the good times he hugs me and says 'We should go on tour!' BOOM," he captioned the post. It's set to kick off in November with a show in Detroit. It will also feature stops in Atlanta, Rosemont, Boston, NYC, Oakland, and Long Beach.

The tour is billed as a “fusion of music and comedy across a joint set,” and will also feature Killer Mike's Mighty Midnight Revival gospel group. Brooklyn Vegan reports that all shows will be phone-free, and will require attendees to store their electronic devices in Yondr pouches. Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 25).

Killer Mike & Dave Chappelle To Kick Off Tour In November 2024

This isn't the first time Killer Mike and Dave Chappelle have collaborated, however. The comedian is featured on Killer Mike's track "Run" alongside Young Thug, which appears on his Grammy-winning album Michael. Killer Mike also appeared on Chappelle's Show back in 2008.

The announcement comes shortly after Chappelle inducted A Tribe Called Quest into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. He delivered a touching speech in which he reflected on how the group helped him during his hiatus from Hollywood. “Years ago, in a tough time in my life, I read a Chinese proverb that changed my life. And the proverb said that the best meal you can cook is made with ingredients that you already have,” he explained. “And this proverb reminds me of hip-hop, and this proverb reminds me, in particular, of Tribe because Tribe was born out of friendship.” What do you think of Killer Mike and Dave Chappelle announcing a co-headlining tour? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
