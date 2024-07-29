Killer Mike Announces His New Album And It's Dropping Way Sooner Than You Might Think

Killer Mike has announced his next album, "Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival: Songs For Sinners & Saints."

Killer Mike has announced that he will be releasing his next album, Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival: Songs For Sinners & Saints, on Friday, August 2, 2024. The project will encompass 10 tracks and feature collaborations with Offset, Key Glock, Project Pat, and more. In a statement obtained by HipHop-N-More, Mike described it as a continuation of the sound he used to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album with MICHAEL, last year. To that effect, the tracklist features a new version of “Slummer” and “Something For Junkies,” from MICHAEL that are combined into one song.

“I had a year to live with MICHAEL, and I realized I had more I wanted to do with this sound before moving on,” he began. He added, “For me, this is a testimonial. When I was growing up an important part of church service was people having the opportunity to stand up and give public testimony on their trials, tribulations, and triumphs. After the celebratory atmosphere that followed MICHAEL I was reminded that tribulations never cease, but God is always with me and this is a testimonial of my tumultuous times, my trials, and my continued triumph in spite of doubt, outright hate, and fear. I am here to speak to and with my fellow sinners and Saints.”

Killer Mike Announces New Album

Image via HipHop-N-More

Mike will be celebrating the release with a live stream of his ongoing residency at the Blue Note Jazz Club in NYC at 10:30 PM, EST on Wednesday, July 31. Check out the full tracklist for Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival: Songs For Sinners & Saints below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Killer Mike on HotNewHipHop.

Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival: Songs For Sinners & Saints Tracklist