Killer Mike Tour 2024: Dates, Tickets & More

Fresh off his triumphant GRAMMY sweep for his critically acclaimed album MICHAEL, Killer Mike is gearing up to set stages ablaze with his electrifying North American tour, Down By Law - Summer 2024. Backed by his soul-stirring choir, The Midnight Revival, the tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans across the continent. Let's delve into the tour dates, ticket information, and what to expect from this highly anticipated musical journey.
Read More: Killer Mike's Deluxe Version Of "MICHAEL" Adds JID, T.I., Jacquees, And Young Nudy
The Buzz Around Killer Mike
Following the announcement of his North American tour, Killer Mike dropped a celebratory new video for the album's anthemic track, “EXIT 9” (feat. Blxst). The video, depicting scenes of camaraderie and triumph in Atlanta, captures the essence of Killer Mike's cultural significance. With nods to ATL landmarks and an emotionally charged GRAMMY speech, the video sets the stage for the upcoming tour.
North American Tour Highlights
Killer Mike's North American tour is packed with highlights that promise unforgettable experiences for fans across the continent. From kicking off the tour with a bang at Memphis's Riverbeats Fest to gracing the prestigious Kennedy Center stage in Washington, DC, Killer Mike brings his dynamic performance and infectious energy to major cities throughout the tour. Notable stops include a series of shows at New York City's iconic Blue Note, an electrifying appearance at Chicago's legendary Lollapalooza festival, and a captivating finale at Los Angeles's The Novo. Killer Mike showcases his unparalleled musical prowess through each performance. His upcoming tour is no exception.
Read More: Killer Mike Recalls JAY-Z's Reaction To "Michael"
Tickets & More Information
Tickets for Killer Mike's Down By Law - Summer 2024 Tour are in high demand, and fans are advised to secure their spots early. With his recent GRAMMY wins and a reputation for delivering electrifying live performances, tickets are expected to sell out fast. Tickets are currently on sale. For more information on tour dates, ticket availability, and exclusive updates, visit Killer Mike's official website and follow him on social media.
Down By Law - Summer 2024 Tour Dates
Memphis, TN - May 4 - Riverbeats Fest
Washington, DC - May 21 - Kennedy Center
Atlanta, GA - June 22 - Hot 107.9 Bday Bash
Vancouver, BC - June 29 - Vancouver Jazz Fest
Montreal, QC - July 3 - Festival International de Jazz de Montréal
Quebec City, QC - July 5 - Festival D'Ete
Ottawa, ON - July 6 - Ottawa Blues Fest
Toronto, ON - July 7 - Danforth Music Hall
Winnipeg, MB - July 12 - Winnipeg Folk Fest
Nelsonville, OH - July 26-28 - Nelsonville Music Fest
Newport, RI - July 27 - Newport Folk Fest
New York, NY - July 29, July 30, July 31 - Blue Note
Detroit, MI - August 2 - The Majestic Theatre
Chicago, IL - August 3 - Lollapalooza
Minneapolis, MN - August 5 - First Avenue
Denver, CO - August 7 - Ogden Theater
Salt Lake City, UT - August 8 - Ogden Amphitheatre
Seattle, WA - August 10 - Thing Festival
St. Louis, MO - September 29 - Evolution Fest
Los Angeles, CA - October 15 - The Novo