Killer Mike Tour 2024: Dates, Tickets & More

Fresh off his triumphant GRAMMY sweep for his critically acclaimed album MICHAEL, Killer Mike is gearing up to set stages ablaze with his electrifying North American tour, Down By Law - Summer 2024. Backed by his soul-stirring choir, The Midnight Revival, the tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans across the continent. Let's delve into the tour dates, ticket information, and what to expect from this highly anticipated musical journey.

The Buzz Around Killer Mike

Following the announcement of his North American tour, Killer Mike dropped a celebratory new video for the album's anthemic track, “EXIT 9” (feat. Blxst). The video, depicting scenes of camaraderie and triumph in Atlanta, captures the essence of Killer Mike's cultural significance. With nods to ATL landmarks and an emotionally charged GRAMMY speech, the video sets the stage for the upcoming tour.

North American Tour Highlights

Killer Mike's North American tour is packed with highlights that promise unforgettable experiences for fans across the continent. From kicking off the tour with a bang at Memphis's Riverbeats Fest to gracing the prestigious Kennedy Center stage in Washington, DC, Killer Mike brings his dynamic performance and infectious energy to major cities throughout the tour. Notable stops include a series of shows at New York City's iconic Blue Note, an electrifying appearance at Chicago's legendary Lollapalooza festival, and a captivating finale at Los Angeles's The Novo. Killer Mike showcases his unparalleled musical prowess through each performance. His upcoming tour is no exception.

Tickets & More Information

Tickets for Killer Mike's Down By Law - Summer 2024 Tour are in high demand, and fans are advised to secure their spots early. With his recent GRAMMY wins and a reputation for delivering electrifying live performances, tickets are expected to sell out fast. Tickets are currently on sale. For more information on tour dates, ticket availability, and exclusive updates, visit Killer Mike's official website and follow him on social media.

Memphis, TN - May 4 - Riverbeats Fest

Washington, DC - May 21 - Kennedy Center

Atlanta, GA - June 22 - Hot 107.9 Bday Bash

Vancouver, BC - June 29 - Vancouver Jazz Fest

Montreal, QC - July 3 - Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

Quebec City, QC - July 5 - Festival D'Ete

Ottawa, ON - July 6 - Ottawa Blues Fest

Toronto, ON - July 7 - Danforth Music Hall

Winnipeg, MB - July 12 - Winnipeg Folk Fest

Nelsonville, OH - July 26-28 - Nelsonville Music Fest

Newport, RI - July 27 - Newport Folk Fest

New York, NY - July 29, July 30, July 31 - Blue Note

Detroit, MI - August 2 - The Majestic Theatre

Chicago, IL - August 3 - Lollapalooza

Minneapolis, MN - August 5 - First Avenue

Denver, CO - August 7 - Ogden Theater

Salt Lake City, UT - August 8 - Ogden Amphitheatre

Seattle, WA - August 10 - Thing Festival

St. Louis, MO - September 29 - Evolution Fest

Los Angeles, CA - October 15 - The Novo