Killer Mike Shares 2024 Tour Dates, New Music Video For "EXIT 9"

Mike is stopping at a number of music festivals this year.

BYLavender Alexandria
Celebrities Attend Charlotte Hornets v Atlanta Hawks

Fans of Killer Mike just got some great news. He officially confirmed a bunch of tour dates for 2024. Some of them were already known about as he's included on a number of previously announced festival line-ups. But now fans will get the chance to look at all of his planned performances together and decide the best route to seeing the Run The Jewels rapper this year. He also shared a new music video from his 2023 Blxst-featuring song "EXIT 9." Check out the new visuals below.

Killer Mike is fresh off of the release of his new album Michael last year. The record was a commercial success that resulted in three Grammy wins for the rapper. His big night was famously interrupted when he was arrested backstage during the Grammys pre-show ceremony. Thankfully, he was released shortly after and was able to get right back to celebrating.

Read More: Killer Mike Praises Kevin Durant For Stalley Collaboration

Killer Mike Hits The Festival Circuit

Last month, Killer Mike spoke out for a fellow rapper. He advocated for a second season of Vince Staples recently released Netflix show. The series received positive reviews from critics but hasn't yet has a second season officially confirmed. What do you think of Killer Mike's new music video and tour dates? Do you plan on seeing the recent Grammy winner perform this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kai Cenat Has No Clue Who Killer Mike Is

Tour Dates:
05-04 Memphis, TN - Riverbeat Music Festival
05-21 Washington, D.C. - Kennedy Center
06-22 Atlanta, GA - Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash
06-29 Vancouver, British Columbia - Vancouver Jazz Fest
07-03 Montreal, Quebec - Montreal International Jazz Festival
07-05 Quebec City, Quebec - Festival d’été de Québec
07-06 Ottawa, Ontario - Ottawa Blues Fest
07-07 Toronto, Ontario - Danforth Music Hall
07-12 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Winnipeg Folk Fest
07-26 Nelsonville, OH - Nelsonville Music Festival
07-27 Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival
07-29 New York, NY - Blue Note
07-30 New York, NY - Blue Note
07-31 New York, NY - Blue Note
08-02 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre
08-03 Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza
08-05 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
08-07 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
08-08 Salt Lake City, UT - Ogden Amphitheatre
08-10 Seattle, WA - Thing Festival
09-29 St. Louis, MO - Evolution Festival
10-15 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Karl Walter/Getty ImagesMusicRun The Jewels Announce Fall Tour
ACL Music Festival 2017 - Weekend 2MusicKiller Mike Announces Solo Tour In Support Of New Album, "MICHAEL"
Christopher Polk/Getty ImagesMusicDrake & Migos Postpone "Aubrey & The Three Migos" Tour
Donald Bowers/Getty ImagesMusicVince Staples To Release Album "Very Soon"