Killer Mike Shares 2024 Tour Dates, New Music Video For "EXIT 9"

Fans of Killer Mike just got some great news. He officially confirmed a bunch of tour dates for 2024. Some of them were already known about as he's included on a number of previously announced festival line-ups. But now fans will get the chance to look at all of his planned performances together and decide the best route to seeing the Run The Jewels rapper this year. He also shared a new music video from his 2023 Blxst-featuring song "EXIT 9." Check out the new visuals below.

Killer Mike is fresh off of the release of his new album Michael last year. The record was a commercial success that resulted in three Grammy wins for the rapper. His big night was famously interrupted when he was arrested backstage during the Grammys pre-show ceremony. Thankfully, he was released shortly after and was able to get right back to celebrating.

Killer Mike Hits The Festival Circuit

Last month, Killer Mike spoke out for a fellow rapper. He advocated for a second season of Vince Staples recently released Netflix show. The series received positive reviews from critics but hasn't yet has a second season officially confirmed. What do you think of Killer Mike's new music video and tour dates? Do you plan on seeing the recent Grammy winner perform this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Tour Dates:

05-04 Memphis, TN - Riverbeat Music Festival

05-21 Washington, D.C. - Kennedy Center

06-22 Atlanta, GA - Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash

06-29 Vancouver, British Columbia - Vancouver Jazz Fest

07-03 Montreal, Quebec - Montreal International Jazz Festival

07-05 Quebec City, Quebec - Festival d’été de Québec

07-06 Ottawa, Ontario - Ottawa Blues Fest

07-07 Toronto, Ontario - Danforth Music Hall

07-12 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Winnipeg Folk Fest

07-26 Nelsonville, OH - Nelsonville Music Festival

07-27 Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival

07-29 New York, NY - Blue Note

07-30 New York, NY - Blue Note

07-31 New York, NY - Blue Note

08-02 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

08-03 Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

08-05 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

08-07 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

08-08 Salt Lake City, UT - Ogden Amphitheatre

08-10 Seattle, WA - Thing Festival

09-29 St. Louis, MO - Evolution Festival

10-15 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo